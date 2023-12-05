Pink Sauce creator debuts new blue sauce and the internet is confused

Pink Sauce creator Chef Pii is back with a new colorful condiment, debuting a new ‘Blue Sauce’ on TikTok… but the internet isn’t impressed.

Veronica Shaw — AKA ‘Chef Pii’ — took social media by storm in 2022 after creating the controversial ‘Pink Sauce,’ a pink-colored condiment that was rumored to taste great on just about any food imaginable.

The condiment was an instant hit and went viral on TikTok, with a plethora of users trying to recreate the bright pink sauce for themselves. It wasn’t long before Chef Pii decided to profit off of her viral sauce and partnered with Dave’s Gourmet to bring the condiment to stores like Wal-Mart.

However, Chef Pii’s success was short-lived. Almost immediately after beginning to sell the product on her own, buyers reported receiving spoiled sauce with perishable ingredients.

Dave’s Gourmet / The Pink Sauce Chef Pii’s Pink Sauce endeavor went viral last year – but now, she say’s she’s completely broke.

After scoring big with Dave’s Gourmet a short while later, it looked as though Chef Pii’s problems were behind her… until summer 2023, when she started a GoFundMe after going totally broke.

Chef Pii claimed that she was “financially sabotaged” by Dave’s Gourmet — claims that the company vehemently denied in an official statement.

It’s been quiet for Chef Pii in the months since. But now, it looks like the Pink Sauce progenitor is back in the kitchen.

Pink Sauce creator debuts new blue sauce in bizarre video

On November 14, Chef Pii uploaded a chaotic video to TikTok showing off a new sauce she’d made — this one a bright blue color.

“Yes honey, this is blue, and of course, it is all naturally colored,” she said in her video, in which she explained how she developed two different shades of the sauce.

Although the video was uploaded nearly a month ago, it’s suddenly taken off on social media, leaving viewers confused about her behavior… and despite her apparent excitement in the clip, commenters couldn’t seem to match her energy.

“Please stop dyeing ranch,” one user wrote.

“Baby, it’s time for you to pack it up,” another said.

“Oh baby, you’ve finally lost it,” said another.

However, another commenter suggested that TikTok-famous food reviewer Keith Lee give his opinions on Pink Sauce.

For now, it’s unclear if Chef Pii’s latest creation will make it to the market or not… but it looks like netizens are hopeful it stays in the drafts.