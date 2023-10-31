Keith Lee blasts people sending death threats to restaurants after viral video

Keith Lee has uploaded a video blasting people after he found out death threats have been sent to a restaurant in Atlanta just days after his review of The Real Milk and Honey.

TikTok food critic Keith Lee recently went viral with his review of Atlanta-based restaurant, The Real Milk and Honey.

The clip immediately went viral due to Keith’s experience and a list of “house rules” that were uncovered by others shortly after. As usual, Lee was quick to make it clear he didn’t want any hate sent towards the restaurant on his behalf.

On October 31, Keith uploaded a video blasting people who had sent death threats and revealed some were sent to the wrong restaurant.

Keith Lee blasts people sending death threats

In the clip, Keith offered a recap of his recent visit to Atlanta where he reviewed quite a few restaurants, and mentioned that he and his family went to The Real Milk and Honey.

He made it clear in the video that there are two similarly named businesses — The Real Milk and Honey and Milk & Honey — emphasizing that it was the former that he and his family visited.

“Specifically, don’t leave hate to Milk & Honey, they didn’t do anything,” he said before cutting into a voiceover blasting people for sending that restaurant death threats.

“I’m absolutely 100% not with that. That’s so corny and so lame regardless of my opinion on any restaurant. We don’t do that over here at all. If you do that you are not somebody that watch me. That’s not okay in my eyes,” he added.

Keith ended the video with clips showing all of the good that he’s done while in Atlanta as well, including showcasing several restaurants that had lines out the door for hours on end.

