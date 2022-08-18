Pink Sauce is officially coming to stores this fall after big brand deal

The TikTok-famous Pink Sauce is coming to stores this fall after partnering with Dave’s Gourmet to create a “less complicated, dairy-free” version of the viral condiment.

Pink Sauce stormed its way onto the internet this summer, with users all over social media curious about the bright pink condiment that promised a taste unlike any other.

The sauce’s creator, professional chef ‘Chef Pii,’ saw an opportunity to sell her sauce as an official product and ran with it — but it wasn’t long before her business venture ran into some roadblocks.

Almost instantly, netizens were critical of a few glaring typos on the sauce’s nutrition label, as well as certain ingredients that might not hold up well during shipping in the blazing summer heat.

Some customers even claimed that their Pink Sauce came spoiled in the mail, while others have yet to receive their Sauce after purchasing amid ongoing backlash against the product… but they might not have to wait too long to get their hands on a bottle.

Click here if TikTok fails to load.

In an August 17 statement, Dallas, Texas-based hot sauce company Dave’s Gourmet revealed that it has officially partnered with Chef Pii to bring her viral Pink Sauce to stores this Fall.

According to Dave’s, their company had taken notice of Chef Pii’s struggle to sell Pink Sauce and decided to step in. Now, they say they’ve created a safer version of the condiment, and plan to bring it to major retailers.

“After multiple meetings with Dave’s Gourmet team, Chef Pii was excited to enter into an exclusive partnership whereby Dave’s Gourmet assumed responsibility for producing The Pink Sauce on a commercial scale under the required food manufacturing guidelines as well as selling the product to the foodservice, retail and e-commerce channels in the US and internationally,” the statement reads.

“Our team was able to re-formulate the sauce to match Chef Pii’s exact color and flavor profile for the product and at the same time change some of the ingredients to make the sauce less complicated, dairy-free, and clean of any preservatives, artificial colors or flavors. The public will end up receiving a shelf-stable version of the sensational sauce that Chef Pii envisioned in her Miami kitchen,” said Dave’s Gourmet’s President David Neuman.

Dave’s Gourmet / The Pink Sauce

Chef Pii will continue to drive the product’s social media presence and will “participate in all the major steps of commercial production of The Pink Sauce.”

Those curious about further developments for this TikTok-famous sauce can sign up for updates on the official Pink Sauce website until Fall 2022, when the condiment is set to officially hit retailers.