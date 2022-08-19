Pierce the Veil’s “King for a Day” tops Billboard charts thanks to viral TikTok trend

Pierce the Veil’s song ‘King for a Day’ has made its way to the top of the Billboard “Hard Rock Streaming” charts a decade after its release, thanks to a new viral TikTok trend.

Popular Rock band Pierce the Veil released ‘King for a Day’ in collaboration with Sleeping With Sirens Kellen Quinn on June 5, 2012, gaining popularity with ’emo’ fans worldwide in the years since it was released.

The song has resurfaced thanks to a viral TikTok transition trend done by its fans, gaining over 55 million views on the #KingForADay hashtag at the time of writing.

Thanks to this trend, the song reached number one on the Billboard “Hard Rock Streaming” charts just over 10 years since it was officially released.

King For A Day tops Billboard charts

On August 18, the band uploaded a clip of the song’s music video to their TikTok channel celebrating its success since it resurfaced.

They said: “#kingforaday is currently #1 on the Billboard Hard Rock streaming charts and it’s all thanks to you guys here in the community!! A decade later and we still can’t believe the love you guys have for this song. Thank you from the bottom of our hearts.”

It quickly went viral as well, gaining over five million views and thousands of comments in less than 24 hours.

King For A Day TikTok trend

When it comes to the trend, the hashtag #KingForADay has been viewed over 55 million times.

Fans of the song have created a viral transition trend, where users start off with the video or themselves looking ‘normal’ before transitioning into a quick section where the video shes and flashes lights.

It’s a popular trend with those who enjoy changing up their style, like Cruella Morgan who uses the transition to show off her makeup skills.

While TikToker mrs.ashengrotto.official has gone viral with a version of the transition trend that shows herself and friends “singing” the song before it transitions into a darker scene with flashing lights.

With millions of views, thousands of videos, and enough people listening to the decade-old track that it becomes the most popular hard rock streaming song, it’s safe to say that TikTokers are in love with Pierce the Veil’s music backing the latest viral trend.