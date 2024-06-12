What is the Dirt Man song on TikTok? Parody song goes viral

Musician Carter Vail has taken over TikTok with his latest hit, ‘Dirt Man.’ Here’s everything we know about the hilarious viral song.

Uploaded on April 26, 2024, Vail’s ‘Dirt Man’ video has amassed over 15 million views and 13,000 comments from fans enjoying the lyrics to his song.

The premise is that men keep dirt placed under their pillow so that the fictional “dirt man” doesn’t take them down to his lair underground.

“Keep a little dirt under my pillow for the dirt man / in case he comes to town (What?) / Keep a little dirt under my pillow for the dirt man / So he won’t take me down / To his lair deep under the mountain (What are you talking about?) / Underground, that’s where he keeps his dirt.”

The song quickly took over TikTok, with over 2,000 videos being made from other creators. Some, like Adamtahere, uploaded a video singing the song through his talkbox. His cover quickly went viral, amassing over 5M views.

“Dirt man MIGHT be the song of the summer,” one user replied.

Another said: “I would pay you to harmonize with the original guy. I love this song so so so much.”

“This song has been stuck in my head for the last week,” a third replied.

Another user, WilligansIsland, created a quick Dungeons and Dragons storyline featuring the dirt man. He said: “The Dirt Man would definitely be a high level fey creature.”

“It was only a matter of time before the dirt man came to D&D. With any luck, the next step will be the dirt man movie,” one user commented.

Another said: “I feel like Dirt Man is Appalachian folk lore.”

The amount of videos using the Dirt Man songs continues to grow each day, and the track is nearing 2M streams on Spotify.

This is just the latest clip to go viral across TikTok. The “can you watch my boss” trend, as well as the Red Larva “oi oi oi” meme, have taken over users’ FYP’s throughout May and June.

