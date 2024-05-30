Band makes song with Prime bottle barcode & Logan Paul wants it as his WWE theme

Logan Paul was so impressed when a rock band made a song using the barcode on a Prime bottle that he’s considering making it his new WWE entrance theme.

Rock band ‘Small Town Titans’ have been going viral all over TikTok by taking barcodes off food products and using the number as a guitar tab.

The Pennsylvania-based group has made songs from Frank’s Red Hot, Monster energy, Jif peanut butter, and now Logan Paul and KSI’s Prime. And you know what? It’s a banger.

While only lasting half a minute, the metal tune was a big hit with fans who began comparing its style to that of Avenged Sevenfold and Deftones.

In one week, the song has been viewed over 700,000 times and even got the attention of Logan Paul himself, who responded to the clip.

“No way y’all did it,” he said before following up with a tweet on X with a big question to his followers. “Should I make this my walk out song?”

In the quote replies, fans overwhelmingly agreed, urging Logan to go ahead and update his wrestling entrance music.

“Dude’s getting a banger here surely. It sounds so sick, a full version would be amazing to hear,” one said.

“Bro yes, use this as your entrance song, it will hit harder when you wave your US title while standing on top of the turnbuckles,” remarked another.

Small Town Titans were also pleased with the love Logan had shown them, responding with the hashtag, “#LoganPaulLevesqueEra,” applauding the influencer and WWE’s Chief Content Officer, Triple H.

We’ll have to see if the band ends up creating a longer version suitable for an entrance track and if WWE gets in touch with the group behind the scenes, but so far the reception has been nothing short of positive.