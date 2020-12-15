PewDiePie tells viewers to stop comparing him to Charli D’Amelio

During his December 14 upload, popular YouTuber Felix ‘PewDiePie’ Kjellberg explained to viewers why he doesn’t see any competition between himself & TikTok star Charli D’Amelio.
PewDiePie has been the face of online entertainment for many viewers over the last decade. In 2020, the 31-year-old has amassed over 108 million subscribers to his YouTube channel.
For a new generation, TikTok sensation Charli D’Amelio is filling a similar role. However, the Swede told viewers to stop trying to make a competition between them as he “doesn’t care.”
PewDiePie isn’t interested in Charli D’Amelio’s subs
The YouTuber was reacting to user-submitted content when a fan linked him to a TikTok creator who made a PewDiePie-themed cake. The YouTuber used the moment to address the platform’s biggest star, Charli D’Amelio.
“Speaking of TikTok, apparently there is some lady. I’m not on TikTok, I don’t follow TikTok. There is someone that is getting 100 million followers, and I’ve been seeing some comments like “Oh, she can’t take it” … I don’t care. Good for her,” he said.
He told fans worried she would pass him in total subscribers to not worry about it. “Let’s focus on the real target here. Nursery rhyme channels. Just don’t be talking about it. I don’t care. Great. It’s all a meme. It’s all a joke,” he said, jokingly referencing his past competition with YouTube channel Coco Melon.
(Topic starts at 08:39)
In 2019, Pewds went viral with his epic “feud” between himself and T-Series, which some viewers at the time took seriously. However in 2020, Kjellberg has explained on multiple occasions that their battle over the most subscribers was always a joke.
It looks as if PewDiePie is squashing any talk about competing with D’Amelio over followers – as he has zero interest in it. While the YouTuber has told fans to stop talking about the subject, he did however congratulate the TikTok star on her success, stating, “Good for her.”