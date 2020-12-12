Logo
Shroud explains why he stopped playing PUBG, and why he may return

Published: 12/Dec/2020 2:48

by Alex Tsiaoussidis
PUBG shroud
PUBG Corporation / Shroud

Michael ‘shroud’ Grzesiek used to play PUBG all the time and was always open about how much he loved the game. However, in his latest stream, he explained why he stopped, and what might make him return.

PUBG was the king of battle royale games once upon a time, but it has been steadily losing players ever since. Everyone has their reasons for moving on. Some had enough of the many different maps and queues. Others wanted to play something else.

Shroud moved on too, but his reasons are a little different from others. He opened up about it in his latest stream and explained why. He also admitted that he still has fun on it from time to time and that one interesting feature might bring him back.

PUBG shroud
PUBG Corporation
PUBG’s player base has been in a steady decline for several years now.

“PUBG was actually pretty fun yesterday,” he said. “That game is still so solid, but I think what it just lacks is depth.” It’s a view that the fanbase shares and the reason why they’ve hoped for additional features and changes throughout the years.

Shroud explained it’s the reason why he stopped playing. “It’s just a simple game,” he said. “It’s just one-two thinking every time. Never really think outside the box in that game. Which is probably why I don’t play it more, honestly.”

“I think whenever the devs are done with PUBG, their last update should be a community update where they give people all the tools they need, and they just let the community go wild,” he said. “That’s what I would do.” He thinks it will help revive the game.

“PUBG as a base game is great,” he added. “It runs good, it looks good, it feels good. Now, if you just give people the tools, it can be quite literally turned into any game. I think it’d be a lot of fun.”

Segment begins at 3:50

It sounds like wishful thinking, but if it actually happened, it would be a pretty big deal.

PUBG players would have more influence in the game’s direction and create all kinds of crazy maps and modes.

Shroud will almost certainly hop back on in a heartbeat and maybe even play it more regularly. It might even help bring the game back from the dead.

Griffin Johnson is taking a break from dating after Dixie D’Amelio split

Published: 12/Dec/2020 1:22

by Virginia Glaze
Griffin Johnson taking break from dating amid Dixie split
YouTube: Griffin Johnson

Dixie D'Amelio Griffin Johnson

TikTok star Griffin Johnson has revealed that he’s taking a hiatus from the dating world after his highly-publicized breakup with ex-girlfriend Dixie D’Amelio and subsequent romance rumors with Kelly Osbourne.

Griffin Johnson is one of TikTok’s biggest personalities. A member of the Sway House, Johnson has amassed over 9 million followers on the viral video app, and became a social media superstar in his own right before linking up with Dixie D’Amelio.

The two were quite an item prior to their breakup in August, which at first appeared as mere rumors and speculation from fans. However, Dixie quickly hinted that she had “48 screenshots” that proved Johnson had cheated on her, with other photos showing that he’d asked another girl for — wait for it — feet pics.

Despite all the drama that ensued, which included a “joke” video from Johnson “apologizing” for the entire situation, it seems that all is now well between the two; but while Dixie has moved on, Griffin is taking some time away from the dating scene.

Dixie and Griffin pose for a photo.
Instagram: imgriffinjohnson
Dixie and Griffin were once one of TikTok’s most popular couples ahead of their breakup in August 2020.

In an interview with People Magazine’s Jodi Guglielmi, the TikToker revealed that he has no interest in jumping back into a relationship in wake of his drama with Dixie.

“I’m taking a complete break,” he said. “I’m chilling. I haven’t even hardly talked to a girl or had a girl on a date or to hang out in at least a month or two. I’m completely out of that market at this moment. Everyone reacts to things and gets over things differently. For me, after that, I was crushed.”

“It’s hard for me because I get it every single day, and some days it’s obviously worse,” he added, referencing the near-constant criticism he receives on social media due to the scandal’s aftermath.

“My comment sections, interviews, paparazzi, when I’m walking out in public, it’s still, to this day. It’s been so many months.”

 

Being an internet star might seem like a charmed life, but the incessant comments and speculation from users don’t make it an easy profession.

Luckily, he is on good terms with Dixie’s current boo, Noah Beck, and is currently busy working his way through college classes, according to his Twitter feed.