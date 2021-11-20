Streamer begs for help after Twitch fails to pay her “tens of thousands”

Popular Just Chatting streamer ‘bbjess’ has turned to the internet for help after Twitch reportedly failed to pay her “tens of thousands” in earnings in the same month she cracked 8k subscribers on the Amazon-owned website.

Bbjess has enjoyed an incredible last few months on Twitch, climbing to 42,000 followers and more than 8,400 subscribers despite a short-lived 19-hour ban.

The fruits of 26-year-old’s labor ⁠— more than “tens of thousands” in subscriber earnings ⁠— have failed to make it to her, however. According to the streamer, her October payouts have disappeared, and Twitch has made little to no effort to rectify the missing payments, which are reportedly sizable.

On Nov. 19 she wrote: “I need your help. I need your voices.”

“Twitch owes me tens of thousands of dollars,” the star claimed. “My payout method is good. How can a company get away without paying employees?”

I need your help. I need your voices.@Twitch owes me tens of thousands of dollars. My payout method is good. How can a company get away with not paying its employees? @TwitchSupport @zachbussey @PhillyD I'm not the only streamer who hasn't been paid. #TwitchDoBetter pic.twitter.com/GhmiGmYRUa — bbjess (@bbjessTTV) November 20, 2021

Bbjess, who ranks in the top 0.04% of all Twitch creators, told Dexerto she is worried the missing payouts may have something to do with her October suspension.

The Just Chatting star was whacked with a ban on October 20, which was eventually revealed to be due to her iconic “bbjessBoobees” emotes. The emotes were removed for “imagery of sexual content or nudity,” and Jessica was barred from Amazon’s site for a 19-hour window before it was resolved.

“I know this probably isn’t the case, but since everything [payment-wise] is working on my end, it should have gone through, [so] it feels like punishment for being outspoken over being unrightfully banned,” she said.

“What scares me is smaller creators have said they’re in similar boats and have gone months without getting paid. That is not an option. This is my full-time job.”

The 26-year-old has received several messages from Twitch, including one automated message, and a help-line email that read: “Your October payment should be included in the batch of retries in the next payout cycle.”

Jessica says she still worries that may not happen.

“I just want proper communication,” the Twitch star told Dexerto. “It’s sad to know that after working hard to become a partner and grinding to become top 80 most-subbed, it still isn’t enough to get to talk to a human or have a manager. It’s terrifying that I just wasn’t paid, and it feels unprofessional.”

Bbjess’ partnership contract with Twitch states the Amazon-owned website has a 45-day period from the end-date of each month to pay earnings.