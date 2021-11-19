GTA Trilogy players flame Rockstar’s “embarrassing” apology following refund campaign

Rockstar Games has issued an apology to players who have purchased GTA The Trilogy: The Definitive Edition and have made a promise to update each game to meet the company’s standard of quality.

The release of GTA The Trilogy: The Definitive Edition has not been an easy one for publisher Rockstar Games. From a seemingly never-ending set of bugs to messing up their own logo, nothing about the launch of the collection seemed to go as planned, and fans certainly let them know about it.

In a statement released on Nov 19, the devs reassured fans that their complaints were not going unheard and that major changes are on the way for each game, and that the classic versions of each title will be returning to the Rockstar Games store.

Advertisement

Rockstar Games apologize for GTA Trilogy release

An update regarding the unexpected technical issues with Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition. https://t.co/YP4pkOLQmG pic.twitter.com/AsfYPuMI0d — Rockstar Games (@RockstarGames) November 19, 2021

The letter to fans opens with an apology for the low-quality final outcome for each of the three games: “The updated versions of these classic games did not launch in a state that meets our own standards of quality, or the standards our fans have come to expect.”

Later in the address, the team continues to detail exactly what they’ll be doing to make up for the problematic launch: “We have ongoing plans to address the technical issues and to improve each game going forward. With each planned update, the games will reach the level of quality that they deserve to be.”

Advertisement

Towards the end of the statement, the devs also say that they’ll be adding the classic versions of each game to the library of any user who purchases The Definitive Edition until June 30, 2022.

Some fans still believe there’s more to do be done than adding the older version of the games to players’ libraries though.

One Twitter user pointed out how the statement completely ignores the public all for refunds in favor of the limited-time bundle reward: “It’s also embarrassing how the “offer” doesn’t last forever and it’s going to be something exclusive to the R* Launcher only.”

Advertisement

‘’’’’’unexpected’’’’’ technical issues

You knew exactly what you were going to sell. Stop lying to your customers. It’s also embarassing how the “offer” doesn’t last forever and it’s going to be something exclusive to the R* Launcher only. — Red Metalz (@_ShadowKDen) November 19, 2021

Another commenter addressed the lack of answers about what to expect for players who bought the somewhere other than the Rockstar Launcher: “What about relisting them on Steam? What about those of us who bought these games on Xbox or Playstation?”

What about relisting them on Steam? What about those of use who bought these games on Xbox or Playstation? What about a roadmap or definitive ways you are actually going to address issues? What about an apology for a late embargo with no representative footage prior to launch? — Crusader, Lord of the Realm (@Crusader3456) November 19, 2021

So far Rockstar hasn’t provided any additional clarification about these issues, but we will keep this page up-to-date if and when more information arrives.