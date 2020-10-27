PewDiePie explains why he was “wrong” about Avatar: The Last Airbender - Dexerto

After months of fans begging, Felix ‘PewDiePie’ Kjellberg finally caved in and watched hit Nickelodeon show, Avatar: The Last Airbender. The popular YouTuber admitted he was wrong for thinking the animation was going to be “childish.”

Despite releasing in 2005, The Last Airbender has taken the world by storm in 2020 after Netflix added it to its service back in April. Viewers have fallen in love with its epic story about a monk named Aang who can control the elements of water, earth, air, and fire.

Now, you can add YouTube’s biggest content creator, PewDiePie, to the long list of fans of the show. During his October 26 upload, the Swede revealed his thoughts on Avatar after fans had constantly asked him to react to the animation over the last year. The star admitted he was “wrong” for pre-judging it.

PewDiePie explains why he was “wrong” about Avatar

The YouTuber gave his review of The Last Airbender after reacting to adorable Avatar fanart a Redditor made of his wife, Marzia. The user re-imagined the 31-year-old’s spouse as waterbender Katara from the popular Nickelodeon show.

“I just finished Season 2! I know everyone was crazy about me watching Avatar, and it was so annoying,” Kjellberg said. Viewers had been making memes for months and begging with the entertainer to jump into the hit animation.

While Pewds called the first few episodes “childish”, he ended up loving the series as it went on. “It’s so childish in the first episodes, but it gets so good! It gets REALLY good! So you were right, and I am willing to admit I was wrong. Guys, I made a mistake. I pre-judged Avatar and it was actually great,” he continued.

(Topic starts at 15:08)

Pewds actually watched Avatar’s first episode, The Boy in the Iceberg, with viewers during an August YouTube livestream, although the content creator didn’t seem too impressed with it at the time.

Fans have been pleading with him for the last year to give the show a chance. Over on the r/pewdiepiesubmissions subreddit, users would often create Avatar-themed memes, such as ‘animesh_sensei‘ who re-created the famous intro with PewDiePie.

It looks like fans of both Avatar and PewDiePie can finally rest easy, as the YouTuber seems to be loving the series. Kjellberg’s take aligns with many viewers’, who feel the story starts off as a kids show before quickly becoming a mature epic.

The Last Airbender can be watched in its entirety on Netflix right now. The streaming platform also added the animation’s spinoff, The Legend of Korra. The sequel takes place 100 years after Aang, and follows his successor.