 PewDiePie explains why he was “wrong” about Avatar: The Last Airbender - Dexerto
PewDiePie explains why he was “wrong” about Avatar: The Last Airbender

Published: 27/Oct/2020 22:32

by Brent Koepp
pewdiepie avatar the last airbender
YouTube: PewDiePie / Nickelodeon

Avatar: The Last Airbender PewDiePie

After months of fans begging, Felix ‘PewDiePie’ Kjellberg finally caved in and watched hit Nickelodeon show, Avatar: The Last Airbender. The popular YouTuber admitted he was wrong for thinking the animation was going to be “childish.”

Despite releasing in 2005, The Last Airbender has taken the world by storm in 2020 after Netflix added it to its service back in April. Viewers have fallen in love with its epic story about a monk named Aang who can control the elements of water, earth, air, and fire.

Now, you can add YouTube’s biggest content creator, PewDiePie, to the long list of fans of the show. During his October 26 upload, the Swede revealed his thoughts on Avatar after fans had constantly asked him to react to the animation over the last year. The star admitted he was “wrong” for pre-judging it.

pewdiepie reacting to avatar meme
YouTube: PewDiePie
The popular YouTuber reacted to Avatar fanart about his wife, Marzia.

PewDiePie explains why he was “wrong” about Avatar

The YouTuber gave his review of The Last Airbender after reacting to adorable Avatar fanart a Redditor made of his wife, Marzia. The user re-imagined the 31-year-old’s spouse as waterbender Katara from the popular Nickelodeon show.

“I just finished Season 2! I know everyone was crazy about me watching Avatar, and it was so annoying,” Kjellberg said. Viewers had been making memes for months and begging with the entertainer to jump into the hit animation.

While Pewds called the first few episodes “childish”, he ended up loving the series as it went on. “It’s so childish in the first episodes, but it gets so good! It gets REALLY good! So you were right, and I am willing to admit I was wrong. Guys, I made a mistake. I pre-judged Avatar and it was actually great,” he continued.

(Topic starts at 15:08)

Pewds actually watched Avatar’s first episode, The Boy in the Iceberg, with viewers during an August YouTube livestream, although the content creator didn’t seem too impressed with it at the time.

Fans have been pleading with him for the last year to give the show a chance. Over on the r/pewdiepiesubmissions subreddit, users would often create Avatar-themed memes, such as ‘animesh_sensei‘ who re-created the famous intro with PewDiePie.

It looks like fans of both Avatar and PewDiePie can finally rest easy, as the YouTuber seems to be loving the series. Kjellberg’s take aligns with many viewers’, who feel the story starts off as a kids show before quickly becoming a mature epic.

The Last Airbender can be watched in its entirety on Netflix right now. The streaming platform also added the animation’s spinoff, The Legend of Korra. The sequel takes place 100 years after Aang, and follows his successor.

Entertainment

Abby Lee Miller faces backlash for roasting Noah Beck’s Instagram pics

Published: 27/Oct/2020 22:17

by Virginia Glaze
Abby Lee Miller is showing yelling next to a photo of Noah Beck.
Lifetime / YouTube: Noah Beck

Famed ‘Dance Moms’ personality and competitive dance instructor Abby Lee Miller is causing quite the stir on social media lately — most recently, for calling out TikTok star Noah Beck for something completely random.

Abby Lee Miller is best known for her appearances on Dance Moms, a Lifetime reality television show that follows young dancers through the brutal world of competitive dance.

It seems that Miller has jumped on the social media trend, and has sparked quite a bit of backlash from younger users after calling out some of TikTok’s biggest stars on Instagram.

Now, it seems that Miller is setting her sights on the Sway House’s Noah Beck, who shifted from collegiate soccer player to TikTok superstar in June.

Beck posted a series of artsy photos to his Instagram on October 26, which quickly caught the eye of Abby Lee Miller, who made her thoughts on the internet celebrity quite clear in a pointed comment.

“Hey you! When #ALDC dancers are wearing your merch Instead of mine, we have a problem!” she wrote. “It’s time to critique your most-watched video! You prob just stand around looking pretty in it anyway. Let’s goooooo handsome!”

Abby Lee Miller calls out Noah Beck in an Instagram comment.

ALDC refers to the Abby Lee Dance Academy, which, as its name suggests, is Lee’s very own dance studio. Apparently, she isn’t too happy about her dancers showing off their Sway merch when they come in to practice — but commenters aren’t letting her get away with the oddly snappy comment.

Plenty of fans lashed out at Lee in the comments section, with one writing, “You’re really crazy haha omg, if you want attention, don’t do it offending other people.”

“UR TIME [H]AS EXPIRED, ABBY,” another replied. “Aren’t you like a full grown a** adult gee? Will you let kids live their lives for goodness sake?”

 

pov – photos by @bryant

This is far from the first time Lee has faced criticism from TikTok fans over similar instances; Lee also hit out at none other than Charli D’Amelio just a week prior, writing on one of her Instagram pics, “TikTok dancer who reins supreme — please turn those feet out!”

However, it’s also worthwhile for critics to note that Lee has been battling Burkitt lymphoma since 2018, and has been in and out of the hospital recently due to her condition.

It appears that Lee is taking her drill-sergeant-esque coaching personality from the studio to the social media world in the interim — but it doesn’t look like everyone is necessarily here for her Instagram activity.