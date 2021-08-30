PewDiePie raises $1.5 million for charity from YouTube members alone

YouTuber Felix ‘PewDiePie’ Kjellberg has donated $1.5 million to various charities thanks to channel membership revenue he earned throughout 2020 and 2021.

PewDiePie is without a doubt one of the biggest YouTubers out there, and with 110 million subscribers is the fourth most followed YouTube channel on the entire site.

The creator has been known to make plenty of charitable donations in the past using the revenue he makes from his channel, and in November 2020 even revealed that he’d been donating the money he earned from Super Chats during streams to charity.

On August 29, the Swede went on to reveal that he’s managed to donate a huge amount of money to charity over the last year or so thanks to revenue from channel membership.

“In 2020 and 2021, through membership revenue – which I vouched to donate to charity – we were able to donate the total of $1,520,003 for various amazing charities,” he wrote in a community update.

The full list of charities the huge amount of money went towards are:

Winston’s Wish

Save the Children (Lebanon)

Blue Ocean Foundation

Papyrus

Movember

Comic Relief / Red Nose Day

Book Trust

World Food Program

Make A Wish

Alzheimer’s Research

Centre for Effective Altruism

Pewds went on to give his “biggest thanks to everyone for making this possible.”

Fans were naturally blown away by the generous donation, and quickly praised the YouTuber in the comments of his community post.

“Pewds is legitimately so generous, I don’t understand how people can hate this man,” one follower wrote, another adding: “The fact he gets over $1 million through memberships is insane. What’s even more insane is that he donates it.”

The post received over 130,000 likes and 2000 comments, with people praising the YouTuber for making such a big impact on these charities.