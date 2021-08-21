PewDiePie & Marzia celebrate their anniversary in the cutest way ever

To celebrate his and wife, Marzia Kjellberg’s, second anniversary, PewDiePie took some time off streaming for an adorable woodland retreat.

Felix and Marzia Kjellberg tied the knot back in 2019, which means 2021 marked their second wedding anniversary together.

But, they didn’t jet off to sip fruity drinks on a beach somewhere, like others who make as much money as Pewds might. Instead, the couple kept things close to home with a simple celebration that still manages to tug at the heartstrings.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by PewDiePie (@pewdiepie)

On Instagram, Felix paid homage to the pair’s “10-year” anniversary. Obviously, like we mentioned they haven’t been married for that entire time, but it was 10 years ago when Pewds first visited Marzia in her native Italy and kicked the whole relationship off.

Advertisement

Joined by pups Edgar and Maya, the pair stayed in a picturesque cabin nestled in a grove of trees. A far cry from the hustle and bustle of online streaming and videos — the pair’s posts about the celebration gave us a rare look inside their personal lives.

Other than lounging outside their rustic digs, Marzia and Pewds took long walks through the woods and even took some time to paint pictures of one another.

“10 years ago you flew to Italy to meet me; today we celebrate our 2 years wedding anniversary playing board games in a field,” Marzia wrote on her Instagram. “I am so happy to be sharing my life with you.”

Advertisement

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Marzia Kjellberg (@itsmarziapie)

For a couple that’s definitely one of the most well-known on the internet, the vacation had to be a welcome respite outside of the public eye.

Read More: PewDiePie flabbergasted by bizarre praise from That Vegan Teacher

On top of that, the couple seemed to generally have a great time just hanging out in the forest with one another. We can’t wait to see what they do for their third anniversary, but it will be hard to be more wholesome than this.