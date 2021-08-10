PewDiePie flabbergasted by bizarre praise from That Vegan Teacher

YouTube king Felix ‘PewDiePie’ Kjellberg had an awkward run-in with the controversial ‘That Vegan Teacher,’ who praised him for going vegan… even though he isn’t one.

PewDiePie is one of the most popular influencers around. Standing as YouTube’s most-subscribed independent creator, the Swede has evolved from playing Amnesia in the dark to duking it out with T-Series for top spot on the site over the span of his 11-year career.

PewDiepie now boasts over 110 million subscribers, so it makes sense that he attracts a slew of reactions from other influencers… including the divisive ‘That Vegan Teacher.’

Who is That Vegan Teacher?

That Vegan Teacher (real name Kadie Karen Diekmeyer) went viral on TikTok last year for her strong views on the vegan lifestyle, and she isn’t shy about calling out others for not following in her footsteps.

Advertisement

Diekmeyer was banned from TikTok in February of this year for multiple alleged community violations, and has since moved on to YouTube, where she uploaded a strange video praising PewDiePie for purportedly going vegan.

It’s unclear exactly why That Vegan Teacher thinks PewDiePie has stopped eating meat. The focus of her video seems to be centered around a photo he showed in one of his most recent videos of two burgers surrounded by fries.

There’s no way to tell if the meal is actually vegan or not, and PewDiePie’s editor even claimed that he just threw in the photo after Googling the word ‘Meat.’

Advertisement

Along with grading his views on animals and his eating habits, Diekmeyer even wrote a song for PewDiePie’s ‘Vegan Initiation Day,’ which the YouTuber and his fellow creator, CinnamonToastKen, had a good laugh at in their response to the bizarre situation.

Read More: TikToker BennyDrama sparks controversy with viral White House intern video

“She’s doing a lot of projecting on you right now, and you haven’t actually said anything of the stuff that she says you have in this video yet,” Ken noted. “She’s so proud of you.”

“Does she understand that I haven’t made this burger?” Kjellberg asked. “This is a photo of a burger that my editor put in, and I don’t know why!”

Advertisement

Is PewDiePie vegan?

While PewDiePie is not a vegan, he and his wife Marzia are pescatarians, meaning they eat fish but hold back on other meats. PewDiePie has also expressed hesitation regarding the consumption of pork in the past.

Unfortunately for That Vegan Teacher, it looks like her assumptions of PewDiePie are misguided — but that didn’t stop him from getting some amusement out of the whole ordeal anyway.