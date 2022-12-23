PewDiePie introduces new puppy ‘Momo’ after pug Maya’s passing

Virginia is Dexerto's Deputy Entertainment Editor an expert in all things TikTok, YouTube, and influencer-related. Boasting a background in English education, she's been tackling the social media space for over four years. You can reach Virginia at: virginia.glaze@dexerto.com.

YouTube star PewDiePie has introduced the newest member of his family, a puppy called ‘Momo,’ after the passing of his beloved pet pug Maya earlier this month.

Felix ‘PewDiePie’ Kjellberg hasn’t been shy of sharing his day-to-day life with his 111 million YouTube subscribers.

Ever since moving to Japan, the Swedish internet star has been uploading regular vlogs showing off his experiences in the country, where he lives with his wife, Marzia, and their two pugs, Maya and Edgar.

However, their little family experienced a devastating loss earlier this month when Kjellberg revealed that Maya had passed away at 17 years old. He’d previously given fans an update on the dog’s health back in July, saying she was suffering from dementia.

Instagram: PewDiePie Maya has been featured in many of PewDiePie’s videos throughout the years.

“I didn’t think I could love a dog as much as I loved her,” PewDiePie said in a statement about Maya’s death. “Thank you for all the wonderful time we got to spend with you. Thank you for always making my days brighter. Thank you for bringing me closer to Marzia. I will miss you so much and I already do.. you will always be in my heart Maya.”

PewDiePie introduces new ‘chug’ puppy ‘Momo’ to fans

A few days later, Kjellberg returned to YouTube with an update. He and Marzia have introduced a new puppy to their family unit, which they affectionately named ‘Momo,’ or ‘Peach’ in the Japanese language.

Despite the timing of his latest vlog, PewDiePie explained that he and Marzia had actually gotten their new puppy prior to Maya’s passing in November, with all three dogs getting introduced to each other during the video.

Momo is a mix between a pug and a chihuahua, which is also known as a ‘chug.’

Although the YouTuber didn’t divulge any other information about their newest pup, it’s clear that she’s a welcome addition to their unit as fans offer their support amid the Kjellbergs’ sudden loss.