PewDiePie reveals his pug Maya died at 17 years old

Based in Newcastle Upon Tyne, UK, Shay Robson is a passionate esports fan. Typically, you'll see him writing about your favorite streamers, but you'll also catch him covering League of Legends and Valorant when he gets the chance. Contact: shay.robson@dexerto.com

YouTube star PewDiePie has revealed his beloved one-eyed pug Maya has passed away at 17 years old.

Often seen or heard barking in the background of his videos, many PewDiePie fans will be more than familiar with his two adored pugs.

Maya and Edgar are his two pups which have been featured in a ton of videos over the years, and fans have even gone as far as to make music dedicated to them.

The popular YouTuber revealed earlier this year that his pug, Maya, who is also missing her left eye, was in bad health and suffering from dementia.

Now, on December 18, PewDiePie and his wife Marzia revealed on Instagram that Maya has sadly passed after 17 years.

Article continues after ad

“Said farewell to my little Maya this morning,” PewDiePie wrote. “17 years is a long time for a pug, but no time in the world would’ve ever been enough.”

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

He added: “I didn’t think I could love a dog as much as I loved her.

“Thank you for all the wonderful time we got to spend with you. Thank you for always making my days brighter. Thank you for bringing me closer to Marzia. I will miss you so much and I already do.. you will always be in my heart Maya.”

“My sweetest little potato, thank you for spending so many wonderful years with me and being the best companion I could have ever asked for,” said Marzia.

Article continues after ad

“You filled my life with joy, love, and memories I’ll always treasure. You will forever be in my heart, and I miss you so much already. I love you Puga-chan.”

The comments are filled with love from fellow creators and fans, with many sharing their memories of Maya throughout the years.