PewDiePie’s Twitch channel makes surprise return and leaves fans baffled

Felix ‘PewDiePie’ Kjellberg’s Twitch channel made a surprise return after years of being inactive, leaving fans questioning if the YouTube king was hacked. Here’s what we know.

PewDiePie made YouTube history as the first solo channel to amass over 100 million subscribers, before he took a bit of a hiatus and was eventually dethroned by Jimmy ‘MrBeast’ Donaldson not too long ago.

During that rise to the top, the Swede did dip his toe into streaming a little bit, using YouTube to broadcast Minecraft in the early days before signing a deal with DLive. Though, as that deal ended, he’s streamed infrequently on YouTube in the last few years but mostly focused on Q&A with fans.

Pewds had also taken a swing at streaming on Twitch too, racking up over 1.3 million followers. That didn’t last long though, and his channel had been dormant for a few years. Well, that was until March 21, when some fans noticed that it was back streaming again.

Did PewDiePie get hacked on Twitch?

That’s right, PewDiePie’s Twitch channel was live for the first time in years on March 21, as it started re-streaming old videos.

Some fans assumed it was the YouTube king or his team behind it, but things got a little more confusing when the channel moved on to streaming episodes of Trailer Park Boys – a Canadian comedy series. That part of the VOD has since been deleted, though.

Naturally, the assumption was that Pewds had been hacked, with many fans ringing the alarm on Twitter and in the chat.

However, some fans noted that there was a pinned chat message from CoPilotMedia – a media company that rebroadcasts certain franchises via content creator’s channel. That includes Trailer Park Boys.

Their message stated that it wasn’t a hack, and that the channel would make a return on March 22 doing the same thing. “This is an official channel. This was a quick beta test. Back in a bit,” it read.

Screenshot via Twitch The chat message was pinned for fans, but not everyone saw it.

As of writing, the channel has not streamed again since that message, and it remains something to keep an eye on.

PewDiePie hasn’t said anything about it either, which has fans even more confused by it all.