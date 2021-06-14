YouTuber Dhar Mann responds to PewDiePie’s video about him - Dexerto

After Felix ‘PewDiePie’ Kjellberg made a video reacting to one of Dhar Mann’s sketches, Dhar himself has made a new video about overcoming haters, using PewDiePie’s own comments as part of the script.

Dhar Mann is a hugely popular content creator, who has over 10 million subscribers on YouTube, and millions more on other platforms like TikTok and Instagram in addition.

His videos feature a team of actors that act out stories about people facing hardships, and often shows a negative person being taught a lesson, or changing their minds about an important topic.

However, while his videos get millions of views, they continue to be criticized by many for ‘cringy’ acting and storylines. PewDiePie was one creator who decided to react to a video Dhar made with FaZe Rug about a shy kid that gets humiliated at school.

It’s clear that Dhar wasn’t particularly happy with Felix’s comments, as he’s now uploaded a new sketch about his own actors receiving negative comments from people.

After one of the actors gets called cringe to his face on the street Dhar comforts him by telling him that he gets his share of hate too.

“I assume you know who PewDiePie is?” he says. “He pretty much just made a video blasting me, check this out.”

He then shows his phone to the camera, and plays several clips from different parts of PewDiePie’s video stitched together, where he says: “I already hate it. Dhar Mann Fam? It doesn’t make any sense. I didn’t think it would annoy me so much. ‘Keep changing lives,’ how? Dumb, I hate it.”

Dhar then told the young actor he deals with hate by “focusing on the ones that love me, not the ones that hate me.” The actor then goes on to go viral on YouTube with a video talking about online hate.

At the time of writing the video has over 9 million views, but the comments are decidedly mixed. Some people appreciated the positive message, while others said that PewDiePie was only joking in his original video.

Dhar has made videos about a range of topics relating to internet fame, with a video featuring an Addison Rae inspired ‘Allison Day’ going viral on TikTok.