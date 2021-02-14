Logo
Entertainment

PewDiePie calls out “snitch” 6ix9ine in diss track against Cocomelon YouTube channel

Published: 14/Feb/2021 18:22 Updated: 14/Feb/2021 18:25

by Brent Koepp
Screenshot of YouTuber PewDiePie mocking rapper 6ix9ine in Coco diss track.
YouTube: PewDiePie

Share

PewDiePie

Felix ‘PewDiePie’ Kjellberg took his diss track game to the next level by unleashing a blistering number against children’s YouTube channel, Cocomelon. His new song ‘Coco’ also jokes about rapper 6ix9ine being a “snitch.”

PewDiePie surprised viewers in 2018 when he dropped his hit song ‘B**ch Lasagna’. The parody single took his feud with T-Series to a whole new level, and has accumulated over 280 million views.

Kjellberg made his return to music game on February 14 with another diss track – this time aimed at children’s channel Cocomelon. The Swede also used the moment to also jokingly challenge rapper 6ix9ine.

Screenshot of PewDiePie destroying 6ix9ine statue in Coco diss-track.
YouTube: PewDiePie
PewDiePie destroys a doll of rapper 6ix9ine with a katana sword in his new diss track.

PewDiePie calls out 6ix9ine while roasting kids YouTube channel

The Cocomelon “diss track” is of course comedic, and the 31-year-old has told viewers that he has no actual beef with the channel. The new video is four minutes of Pewds delivering blistering lyrics while dressed up as a Mr Rogers clone hosting his own nightmarish children’s show.

From Santa Clause being fake to pets being buried in the backyard, he does not hold back roasting Cocomelon’s child content. The entertainer even dawns samurai armor before using a katana to destroy the channel’s signature watermelon logo.

In a surprising turn, however, PewDiePie also uses the new single to take aim at rapper 6ix9ine. “Don’t be a f**king snitch. Don’t be like 69, that rainbow f**king b**ch. Rainbow b**ch, hair too bright. Don’t eat lead paint or your brain will end up like 6ix9ine,” he sings jokingly.

As the song winds down, the YouTuber even directly challenges the rap artist “I’m just playing Coco, you know I love you. Not 6ix9ine though, ankle monitor-wearing c**t, I challenge you in a legal fight,” he spits, though fans shouldn’t take this offer too seriously.

Fans of the entertainer have been waiting for the song to drop for a while. The content creator teased it over the past year as the nursery rhyme channel has been inching closer to passing him in subscribers in 2021.

It should be pointed out PewDiePie is known for his sarcastic humor, so the track should be taken as such – comedic. It even ends with a confused child asking “Why is he dissin’ 6ix9ine?”. Only time will tell if the artist responds with his own diss track.

Entertainment

Ninja hits back after being blamed for toxic fans sending abusive messages

Published: 14/Feb/2021 18:16

by Joe Craven
Ninja in his streaming setup
Twitch: Ninja

Share

Ninja

Tyler ‘Ninja’ Blevins, former Halo pro turned Twitch streamer, has responded after it some members of his audience sent abusive messages to women.

Ninja, with upwards of 16.7 million followers on Twitch, is one of the most well known and recognizable figures in the world when it comes to streaming and video games.

However, with such a monumental following comes some unwanted followers; those who spread negativity and attack other members of the community.

While these are obviously the minority, it leaves Ninja in a tricky spot, especially when he is drawn into arguments about their conduct.

Ninja on SBMM.
Ninja (Twitch)
Ninja is still one of the most popular streamers on Twitch, thanks mainly to his explosion off the back of Fortnite.

The issues were highlighted by Michele Morrow, a podcast host and TV presenter. On February 12, she tweeted: “A sampling of the daily harassment I receive from Ninja’s followers. A couple weeks ago, I pointed out that his stance on not playing with women is harmful to us. He tweeted I “don’t know shit”, but his followers prove my point”. 

Attached were a number of images showing hateful and abusive messages, in which Ninja was referenced. The comments also seem to attack the presenter over her criticism of Ninja refusing to play with women.

Blevins initially responded to condemn his so-called fans, stating: “Nobody deserves to be harassed or messages anything like this, so I’m sorry that happened… They are not true fans if they are attacking people. I never encourage any of my audience to harass people.”

The issue did not stop there, though, with Morrow replying to Ninja’s tweet, simply saying: “Your fans told me to kill myself.”

While many were sympathetic, others took issue with this comment. One argued: “It’s horrible, it really is, but surely Ninja can’t take accountability for everything his 7 million followers say?”

After another comment from Morrow saying that she never suggested he is responsible for the hate, Ninja hit back: “But you insinuate that by tweeting random messages of people being toxic toward you? Truly you can’t think there is any other way to perceive your tweet?”

Morrow then called on Ninja to act as a “better role model”. She also disputed Ninja’s claim that the basis for the argument was based on a “bad article,” citing Ninja’s New York Times interview.

It’s certainly a difficult spot for Blevins to occupy. He has, in the past, explained that he is not willing to play with female streamers to avoid viewers speculating about romances and making his wife, Jessica, feel uncomfortable.