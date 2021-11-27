PewDiePie blown away by MrBeast’s “crazy” Squid Game video

Felix ‘PewDiePie’ Kjellberg, YouTube’s most subscribed creator, was left blown away during his reaction video over the logistics of Jimmy ‘MrBeast’ Donaldson’s Squid Game replica.

On November 24, after months of anticipation, MrBeast released his version of Netflix’s hit series Squid Game, which has since become the most-watched show on the subscription service ever.

Throughout the video, you can see 456 participants battle it out by playing children’s games such as Red Light Green Light, Tug of War, Dalgona, and marbles – just like the real show.

MrBeast who’s known for his fun and philanthropic videos spent over $3.5M on his rendition of the show. In just 24 hours the video reached over 42M views. Long-time friend and the most subscribed YouTuber in the world PewDiePie even uploaded a reaction video, where he was left blown away over the logistics of MrBeast’s recreation.

During PewDiePie’s video uploaded on November 26, the creator reviewed MrBeast’s Squid Game recreation. The YouTube king himself was instantly impressed at the logistics of handling 456 participants.

Repeatedly throughout the video, PewDiePie questioned how MrBeast could keep track of everybody and was shocked at how real the video looked. “This is crazy. It looks like he turned up after they shot the series and was like alright can I use the set?” said the YouTube star.

Towards the end of the video, PewDiePie noticed MrBeast’s voice was beginning to wear out. Kjellberg praised MrBeast on how much effort was put in the video – and recognized how he was likely filming all day. “Can you tell his voice is going down here? They must’ve worked so hard or filmed so long,” he added. “You hear it right? His voice, he’s been yelling all day. God bless.”

It’s a surprise to nobody who’s familiar with MrBeast that his video has gone viral – amassing 80M views in under three days. If anybody was to do a Squid Game recreation justice, it’s MrBeast and it shows.