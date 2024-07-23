Adin Ross finally reveals Kick return after stream hiatus

Adin Ross has finally revealed when he’s returning to Kick after taking a nearly two-month hiatus from the internet entirely.

With over 1.28M followers on the site, Adin Ross is one of the major faces of the Kick streaming platform alongside Trainwreck, xQc, Amouranth, and more.

His last stream was on May 25, 2024, and he disconnected from the internet entirely after revealing he was having surgery on June 8. Many fans were left concerned, and rumors swirled about whether the Kick star would ever return to the internet.

On July 5, 2024, he broke that hiatus through a photo on Instagram and a voice note on his alternate Twitter account.

“I’m ready to come back y’all, Imma hit go live any day now… any second,” he said. “I’m ready though, it’s been a long time. Good break, good mental break.”

Fans were left wondering when that stream would actually come, and Adin finally revealed his plans to return on July 23, 2024.

“See you guys tonight,” he said alongside a heart emoji.

Fans quickly flooded the comments with their excitement for Adin’s return, and the post amassed nearly 500 replies in just 10 minutes.

“What the f*ck he’s back??” one user replied.

Another said: “I WAS HERE LETS GOOOOO HES BACK.”

“The pioneer of this sh*t is back, finally,” a third commented.

Major names like Kai Cenat and Fousey reacted to Adin’s absence, with Fousey telling viewers to “give him the time that he needs.”

Kai Cenat revealed that he maintained constant contact with Ross on June 28, and correctly assumed that he would return “soon.”

As for the reason’s behind Adin Ross’ extended hiatus, though, we’ll have to wait to see if he speaks on it during his return stream on July 23.