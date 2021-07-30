Australian streamer Pestily has made a major move in the Twitch history books, overtaking superstar names like Anomaly and NICKMERCS in the platform’s all-time subscriptions, and dumping Tfue out of the platform’s Top 10 entirely off the back of his ambitious 50-day subathon.

Subathons are all the rage across Twitch right now ⁠— mainly sparked by Ludwig’s historic 30-day effort back in ⁠April — and Aussie star Pestily has been the latest to jump on the trend.

It’s been a smash-hit for the three-time Escape from Tarkov world champion, who has been bowling down Twitch records on his way to 30 consecutive days streaming on for his 972k followers. He cracked a full month live on July 30, and chalked his name into the history books at NICKMERCS and Tfue’s expense.

The Tarkov star, 32, is now the seventh most subscribed Twitch streamer of all time, with 81,836 subscribers to his name. That puts him way above several huge streaming stars, including Anomaly (70,420) and Tfue (69,586).

Pestily had just woken up from an on-stream nap for the milestone, and was all smiles as his Twitch subscribers ticker rolled over to 80,845, more than 400 clear of NICKMERCS, who hit 80,402 last April.

“It means a lot,” the Australian said. “I love all you guys.”

He also wrote on Twitter: “What a ride! With 20 days to go! Let’s see what random crap I can do from here. Thanks so much for this incredible experience!”

Pestily began his now-30-day subathon at the start of July. At the time, he suggested he would only keep the non-stop stream going for a maximum of fifty days. For the moment, the Australian army veteran plans to keep that limit.

The Twitch star has been live for over 720 consecutive hours. On July 26 he appeared live in a cosplay of Dr Phil ⁠— one of his many subathon stretch goals.

After hitting day 10 he fulfilled his first promise, to “train for and run a marathon”. Hitting Day 20 meant he had to film an IRL stream at a degustation restaurant, and now he’s clocked up thirty days he has to “take chat on a race car hot lap.”

Day 40 ups the stakes again ⁠— Pestily must complete a triathlon.

Upon hitting his 30-day milestone, the Twitch star said: “This is f**king nuts. In the last 30 days I’ve streamed 720 hours. How many gigabytes you reckon that is?”

Watch the non-stop Pestily subathon here.

Pestily’s ongoing stream puts another big Twitch star in his sights too; the Aussie is less than 728 subs behind xQc’s high-water mark (82,564).

There’s a small hitch with that, however. Because Pestily’s subathon has been going for more than 30 days, subscribers are beginning to drop away from his count as well. It means he may fall just short of the xQc milestone.

The Australian also disabled his on-stream overlay after hitting the seventh spot. According to Pestily, his subathon had “already been so awesome” that he didn’t want to keep setting bigger targets. “I’m not going to put that one up,” he said. “We don’t need to force anything.”

For now, Pestily is settled into his 50-day grind, though he did admit he’s been daydreaming of future freedoms: “[When I’m done], it’s straight to the beach!”