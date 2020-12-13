Logo
Bryce Hall responds to outrage over avoiding ‘charity donation’

Published: 13/Dec/2020 15:39

by Georgina Smith
Bryce Hall takes a selfie in the mirror
Instagram: Bryce Hall

TikTok star Bryce Hall has revealed the truth behind a viral video that shows him and his friends skipping someone asking for a charity donation on Omegle, showing DMs of the individual explaining that it was actually a joke charity.

Bryce Hall is a TikTok star with over 16 million followers on the app. His content on TikTok and YouTube varies from dances to pranks, and recently has been posting a lot of content featuring partner Addison Rae.

However, Hall is no stranger to a scandal, having come under fire this year for rule-breaking parties, and restaurant fights that had his face plastered all over social media.

Yet the star does not shy away from delivering receipts to prove the real truth behind these controversies, and this definitely seems to be one of those situations.

Sway House LA
Instagram: swayla
The Sway House is a collective of male TikTokers with tens of millions of followers.

People were outraged when a video went viral on TikTok, showing user Harris Cole talking to Bryce and his friends on Omegle, an anonymous chatting website. After the initial surprise of seeing them, Harris said “yo, are you guys down to donate to my charity?”

They begin to ask what it’s for, before one member of the group abruptly reaches for the skip button and their screen goes blank. While it doesn’t seem to be Bryce that actually pressed the button, because he was sitting the closest to the computer it led to many people placing the blame on him.

@_harriscolewhy would they skip? i’m just trying to get donations for my charity 🙁♬ original sound – harris cole

“Bryce literally doesn’t deserve his platform,” one commenter wrote, another saying “someone needs to humble these ‘influencers’ with a clown emoji.

The original video received almost 300,000 likes, but shortly after the video went viral, Bryce took to his own TikTok account to duet the original video, with screenshots of DMs from Harris Cole.

@brycehall##duet with @_harriscole dang guys im a terrible person… cancel me ):♬ original sound – harris cole

In the messages, Harris explains that “I was asking everyone on Omegle to donate to my charity, and then describing absurd charity ideas.” He explains one of his bizarre charities, and said that Bryce and his friends ended the call just before he was about to say it, writing “it was going to be so good.”

Bryce’s duet now has over 500,000 likes, with the comments primarily defending him against the onslaught of criticism he received for the incident, highlighting that “Bryce didn’t even skip it” and saying they wouldn’t have donated in that scenario either.

Streamy Awards 2020 winners: Charli D’Amelio, NICKMERCS, Mr Beast, more

Published: 13/Dec/2020 12:36

by Georgina Smith
Mr Beast, David Dobrik, and Charli D'Amelio pose on a graphic featuring the Streamy Awards logo.
Streamy Awards

Share

The annual YouTube Streamy Awards were back again for another show this year on December 12, and the show saw some huge names winning their nominated categories, from YouTubers, TikTok stars, streamers, and more. Here is the full list of nominees and winners.

The Streamy Awards is an opportunity for specifically online creators to receive acknowledgment for the crazy amount of work they put into building their empires.

From awarding huge creators who have absolutely smashed records this year, to reaching out to smaller creators and ensuring that they also are recognized for their work, the Streamy Awards have become a hugely anticipated event for fans and creators alike.

Naturally topping the category for Breakout Star was TikTok sensation Charli D’Amelio, who in November became the first TikTok account to hit a whopping 100 million subscribers.

Charli D'Amelio TikTok
Instagram: Charli D'Amelio
Charli officially hit 100 million followers on November 23

YouTube philanthropist and entrepreneur Mr Beast was crowned the ultimate Creator of the Year, beating stars like David Dobrik, the D’Amelio sisters, and Addison Rae to top spot.

The nominations list for this year was colossal, with the Streamy team out to celebrate every possible category on YouTube. Fans and creators eagerly awaited to see who would receive awards, and the community response to the winners was certainly huge.

Here is the full list of nominees for each category, and the winners.

Creator of the Year

  • Addison Rae
  • Charli D’Amelio
  • David Dobrik
  • Dixie D’Amelio
  • Emma Chamberlain
  • James Charles
  • Larray
  • Marques Brownlee
  • Mr Beast – WINNER
  • Sarah Cooper

Show of the Year

  • A Heist with Markiplier
  • Binging with Babish
  • Challenge Accepted
  • Epic Rap Battles of History
  • Game Master Network
  • Good Mythical Morning
  • Instant Influencer – WINNER
  • Liza on Demand
  • Nikita Unfiltered
  • UNHhhh

International

  • HIKAKIN (Japan)
  • Mikecrack (Spain)
  • Mythpat (India)
  • Sandra Cires Art (Cuba)
  • Whindersson Nunes (Brazil) – WINNER

Individual Awards

Breakout Creator

  • Addison Rae
  • Charli D’Amelio – WINNER
  • Dream
  • Spencer X
  • ZHC

Collaboration

  • David Dobrik and Justin Bieber – SURPRISING PEOPLE WITH JUSTIN BIEBER!! – WINNER
  • The Hype House – TURNING THE HYPE HOUSE INTO A TRAMPOLINE PARK!
  • Jackie Aina and Naomi Campbell – NAOMI CAMPBELL GETS GLAM WITH ME!!!
  • Sway LA – Most Likely To Challenge!
  • Zach King and David Blaine – David Blaine Tricks Zach King with Zoom Magic

Crossover

  • Jack Black
  • Jason Derulo
  • Kevin James
  • Naomi Campbell
  • Will Smith – WINNER

First Person

  • Alex Warren
  • David Dobrik
  • Emma Chamberlain – WINNER
  • Larray
  • Logan Paul

Live Streamer

  • NICKMERCS – WINNER
  • Ninja
  • Pokimane
  • Shroud
  • Typical Gamer

Show Awards

Indie Series

  • 20 Seconds to Live
  • Arun Considers
  • Choose Me: An Abortion Story
  • Chris and Jack – WINNER
  • The Lock Down Buddy

Live Series

  • BET’s House Party
  • Bright Minded: Live with Miley Cyrus
  • D-Nice’s Club Quarantine
  • Reunited Apart with Josh Gad
  • Verzuz – WINNER

Live Special

  • #Graduation2020: Facebook and Instagram Celebrate the Class of 2020
  • MrBeast’s $250,000 Influencer Rock, Paper, Scissors Tournament – WINNER
  • Some Good News Prom with Billie Eilish, Jonas Brothers, & Chance the Rapper
  • Travis Scott and Fortnite Present: Astronomical
  • YouTube Dear Class of 2020

Podcast

  • Anything Goes with Emma Chamberlain
  • H3 Podcast
  • Impaulsive
  • On Purpose with Jay Shetty – WINNER
  • VIEWS with David Dobrik and Jason Nash

Scripted Series

  • A Heist with Markiplier – WINNER
  • Could You Survive the Movies?
  • Epic Rap Battles of History
  • FPS Logic
  • Liza on Demand

Unscripted Series

  • Brave Wilderness
  • Challenge Accepted
  • Instant Influencer
  • Jeff’s Barbershop
  • UNHhhh – WINNER

Subject Awards

Animated

  • illymation
  • Jaiden Animations – WINNER
  • Ketnipz
  • The Land Of Boggs
  • TheOdd1sOut

Beauty

  • Bailey Sarian
  • Brad Mondo
  • Hyram
  • Jackie Aina
  • James Charles – WINNER

Comedy

  • Brandon Rogers
  • Brittany Tomlinson
  • Gus Johnson
  • Nigel Ng
  • Sarah Cooper – WINNER

Commentary

  • ContraPoints – WINNER
  • D’Angelo Wallace
  • Danny Gonzalez
  • Jarvis Johnson
  • Tiffany Ferguson

Dance

  • BFunk – WINNER
  • Dytto
  • Matt Steffanina
  • Michael Le
  • Sofie Dossi

Documentary

  • AntsCanada
  • Justin Bieber: Seasons
  • Nikita Unfiltered
  • The Secret Life of Lele Pons – WINNER
  • State Of Grace

Fashion and Style

  • bestdressed
  • Bretman Rock
  • LaurDIY
  • Sneaker Shopping
  • Wisdom Kaye – WINNER

Food

  • Alex French Guy Cooking
  • Babish Culinary Universe
  • How To Cook That
  • Joshua Weissman
  • Tabitha Brown – WINNER

Gaming

  • Dream – WINNER
  • FGTeeV
  • Jelly
  • LaurenzSide
  • PrestonPlayz

Health and Wellness

  • Chloe Ting – WINNER
  • Demi Bagby
  • Doctor Mike
  • The Fitness Marshall
  • Kati Morton

Kids and Family

  • A for Adley
  • Goo Goo Colors
  • Kids Diana Show
  • Rebecca Zamolo
  • Ryan’s World – WINNER

Learning and Education

  • ChrisFix
  • onlyjayus
  • Mark Rober – WINNER
  • NileRed
  • Peter Sripol

Lifestyle

  • Alexa Rivera
  • Calle y Poché
  • Jennelle Eliana
  • Larray – WINNER
  • Rickey Thompson

News

  • All Gas No Brakes
  • Complex News
  • HasanAbi – WINNER
  • The Philip DeFranco Show
  • Some More News

Sports

  • 2HYPE
  • Braille Skateboarding
  • Dude Perfect
  • No Days Off: Sports Prodigies
  • Ryan García – WINNER

Technology

  • iJustine
  • Marques Brownlee – WINNER
  • Michael Reeves
  • Simone Giertz
  • Stuff Made Here

Craft Awards

Cinematography

  • Cole Bennett – Lyrical Lemonade
  • Devin Graham – devinsupertramp
  • Niels Lindelien – Lindsey Stirling
  • Peter McKinnon – Peter McKinnon – WINNER
  • Pierre Wikberg – Climbkhana TWO

Editing

  • Casey Neistat – CaseyNeistat
  • derkslurp – derkslurp
  • Emma Chamberlain – emma chamberlain
  • Evan Puschak – Nerdwriter1
  • Hayden Hillier-Smith – Logan Paul – WINNER

Visual and Special Effects

  • Aaron Benitez – Aaron’s Animals – WINNER
  • Buttered Side Down – Buttered Side Down
  • CyreneQ – CyreneQ
  • Sam Wickert and Brendan Forde – Chalk Warfare 4.0
  • Zach King – Zach King

Writing

  • Akilah Hughes, Milana Vayntrub, Brian McElhaney, and Nick Kocher – Making Fun with Akilah and
  • Milana
  • CalebCity – CalebCity – WINNER
  • Chris W. Smith and Jack De Sena – Chris and Jack
  • James – Casually Explained
  • Zach Sherwin, Nice Peter, EpicLLOYD, and Carter Deems – Epic Rap Battles of History

Social Good Awards

Company or Brand

  • Barbie – Career of the Year
  • Dave’s Killer Bread – Second Chance Employment
  • Lyft – Undercover Lyft with Alicia Keys

Creator

  • The Game Theorists – St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital #CancelCancer LIVE
  • Mr Beast – Feeding America Food Drive
  • Nabela Noor – NoorHouse

Nonprofit or NGO

  • Arbor Day Foundation – #TeamTrees
  • COVID-19 Response Fund – Post Malone x Nirvana Tribute – Livestream
  • Equal Justice Initiative – Bear Witness, Take Action

Brand Awards

Agency of the Year

  • BEN – WINNER
  • Portal A
  • R&CPMK
  • Reach
  • VaynerMedia

Brand of the Year

  • Barbie
  • Disney+
  • Fenty Beauty by Rihanna
  • Netflix – WINNER
  • Old Spice

Brand Engagement

  • 100 Thieves Cash App Compound Reveal – Cash App – WINNER
  • 5-Minute Crafts – Barbie
  • Need for Speed Heat x David Dobrik – Electronic Arts
  • Rihanna’s Summer Fenty Face Tutorial – Fenty Beauty by Rihanna
  • Under the Influencer – Comedy Central

Branded Content: Series

  • Cold as Balls – Old Spice
  • No Days Off: Sports Prodigies – Got Milk?
  • Second Chances – Dave’s Killer Bread
  • Under a Rock with Tig Notaro – Amazon Alexa – WINNER
  • Undercover Lyft – Lyft

Branded Content: Video

  • Aladdin Meets Parkour in Real Life – Uzbekistan Tourism
  • ASMR SNAP SHADOWS TUTORIAL W/ AMANDLA STENBERG – Fenty Beauty by Rihanna
  • I Trained Like Black Widow – Marvel Strike Force
  • James Charles Spills the Tea on His Glow – Ole Henriksen Skincare
  • We Lost A FaZe Member – G FUEL – WINNER

Creator Product

  • Chamberlain Coffee – Emma Chamberlain – WINNER
  • Dragun Beauty – Nikita Dragun
  • Hairitage – Mindy McKnight
  • McKinnon Camera Pack – Peter McKinnon
  • Spacestation Integrations
  • Pro Ant Farms – AntsCanada

Influencer Campaign

  • #ALLNIGHTERLEGEND – Urban Decay – WINNER
  • #HotGuysMakingLipstick – Bite Beauty
  • Google Pixel 4
  • Nebula
  • Superstars in Training – WWE

Multi-Platform Campaign

  • Disney+ Launch – Disney – WINNER
  • Gift it Forward with Cardi B – Pepsi
  • The Greatest Challenge of All Time with Cristiano Ronaldo and Marta – Clear (Unilever)
  • Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker – Star Wars
  • Tito’s Made To Order – Tito’s Vodka
  • First Tube Media

Social Good Campaign

  • #DistanceDance – P&G
  • My Vaping Mistake – The Real Cost
  • Seize the Awkward – The Jed Foundation – WINNER
  • Teens for Jeans – Aéropostale
  • Undercover Lyft with Alicia Keys – LyftUp