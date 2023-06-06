OnlyFans teacher raises $0 to fight “unfair” firing after boss convinced her to join

A teacher who was fired for making OnlyFans content is trying to fight back against the school and claims her boss encouraged her to join the platform.

We’ve seen plenty of teachers get fired for making OnlyFans content and it seems like that trend is going to continue for quite a while.

However, not every teacher is just taking their sacking and moving on. One in particular, Sarah Juree, is actually looking to raise money to combat her “unfair” firing.

Article continues after ad

Unfortunately for her, it doesn’t seem like very many people are interested in supporting her cause.

Teacher fired for joining OnlyFans says boss encouraged her to join

According to The Daily Star, Juree was a teacher at the Starbase science academy, but she was fired after it had gotten out that she was making OnlyFans content.

In the time since, she’s retained a lawyer and is looking to fight the school for her severance, but she may need to dig deep into her own pockets.

Article continues after ad

Gofundme OnlyFans star Sarah Juree hasn’t raised any money to fight her firing.

A GoFundMe that was set up to raise $10,000 to help her doesn’t have a single donation at the time of writing. That said, she has become one of OF’s highest earners, so she can likely afford the legal costs.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

The fundraiser states, “I was unfairly fired from my teaching job for starting an OnlyFans Account after my boss encouraged me to do so. I am raising money to help support myself and my twins as I navigate this difficult time.”

Article continues after ad

Regardless of the fundraiser not being very successful so far, Juree has made it big on the adult site, telling Insider that she even earned $17,000 in one month and said being an OnlyFans model has “largely been a positive experience.”

Of course, she’s not the only teacher to face difficulties being on OnlyFans. Infamously, a science teacher was terminated after she was caught filming content on students’ desks in class.