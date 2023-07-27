OnlyFans model says she was fired because her boss wouldn’t stop watching her videos

An OnlyFans model was allegedly fired from her job after the CEO of the company she worked at got caught watching her content at work.

OnlyFans models have quite a long history of having trouble at work when their employers get wind of their extracurricular content and Stacy Quartz is no exception.

In a post that’s blowing up on social media, Quartz claimed that she lost her job when her boss became ‘obsessed’ with her OnlyFans account and would always have it open.

According to Quartz, her decision to start making OnlyFans content caused some serious issues at work, especially when the CEO began sharing details with others at the office.

In a post on Reddit that’s since spread to other platforms, Quartz explained how she was called into the CEO’s office for a meeting and noticed her OnlyFans content on display on his massive screen.

Quartz claimed that her boss had “15 tabs” of her content open at once and was “horrified” that he had supposedly shown others her OnlyFans account without consent.

Eventually, after texting him that weekend to discuss a project, she was instructed to stop messaging him and revealed he would be telling management that she would be leaving to focus on her OnlyFans career, effectively firing her.

Reddit/StacyQuartz Stacy Quartz posted a selfie to confirm her identity.

“Anyway, so my accountant asked me to meet him about a week later. I met him at a local restaurant and he told me that my CEO was obsessively looking at my content, and would show the accountant everything I was doing!” the model exclaimed.

Despite the wild story, many on Reddit’s confessions subreddit doubted the encounter even happened with many saying it all sounded fishy.

“Why in the world would a random accountant be in the room for this meeting? If anything it would be HR? This story is total bullsh*t,” one dismissed.

Others noticed how she had previously posted about being intimate with a summer intern from work and suggested that there could be more to her story, if it was even real. Some, however, believed the model and encouraged her to seek legal advice.

Since being posted, Quartz’s story has exploded on Twitter and has been viewed over 1.2 million times.

This is hardly the first time an OnlyFans model has been fired after employees found out about their content. In addition to numerous teachers, a nurse lost her job because her coworkers wouldn’t stop watching her videos at work.