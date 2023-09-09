Dillon Danis responds after leaked DMs claim he’s “terrified” of Logan Paul

Logan Paul and Dillon Danis are getting ready to touch gloves in October, but some leaked DM’s from an alleged former hookup suggest that not everyone is feeling confident about the match.

Logan Paul and Dillon Danis’ feud has been heating up as the two rivals prepare to fight it out in the boxing ring on October 14.

As tensions rise and low blows are dealt, it seems these two are determined to get under one another’s skin no matter the cost.

Now, the latest turn of events has seen Paul leak DM’s allegedly from one of Danis’ recent hookups, though Danis seems less convinced.

“Interesting,” Paul wrote on Twitter, sharing a screenshot of the alleged leaked DM with the sender’s name blacked out.

“I met up with Dillon the night of the fight press conference in London, we had a threesome,” the anonymous sender claimed. “But the whole time he was so scared and paranoid that Logan had sent us to f*** with him. He’s trying to play it cool but he’s terrified of Logan”

The sender also specified some of the alleged acts they engaged in with Danis, their reasoning for the added information being, “I want Logan to use this against Dillon, I hate the way he’s talking about Nina.”

Danis doesn’t seem too phased by the leaked message, however, sharing the screenshot himself on Twitter and writing, “[What the f***] is this? I actually laughed out loud.”

Whether or not the leaked DM is real, fans will have to wait and see who takes the crown when push comes to shove and these two rivals face off in the ring.

