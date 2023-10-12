Dillon Danis says Logan Paul beef “isn’t personal” despite everything

Dillon Danis has claimed that his beef with Logan Paul “isn’t personal” despite everything that has gone on between them in the build-up to their fight.

The beef between Dillon Danis and the Paul brothers – Logan and Jake – isn’t anything new. It’s been happening for years online, especially since Jake initially offered him a fight back in 2020 for $1 million. Of course, that fight never happened.

Now that Dillon is getting ready to fight Logan Paul, things have ramped up a notch again. The former UFC fighter has gone after the YouTuber’s fiancee, Nina Agdal, prompting a lawsuit and restraining order. The pair has constantly traded barbs over the lawsuit too, with Danis continually complaining that it shouldn’t happen given they’re involved in a fight and can settle it there.

The former UFC fighter had threatened to pull out of the fight too, suggesting that their beef will never be settled. However, Dillon believes it’s not actually all that personal.

Dillon Danis says Logan Paul beef isn’t actually personal

That’s right, despite everything that has gone on – all the insults, the lawsuit, and constant jibes – Dillon believes it’s actually just all business and not personal.

“I don’t mind. For me, it’s not personal, it’s business,” Danis said following his pre-fight workout when asked if he and Logan could ever be friends.

“I don’t give a s*it about the guy, if he wants to be cool, we’ll cool. I don’t have a personal beef with him.”

While Danis might say its not personal, there is certainly an element of doubt that hangs over that. His longtime training partner, Conor McGregor, has urged him to “break” Logan’s leg in the fight.

Dillon has suggested that he might use his MMA background in the fight, which would break the rules and get him disqualified – and very likely create a massive controversy. So, who knows.