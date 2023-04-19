OnlyFans model accuses Landon Barker of cheating on Charli D’Amelio

Landon Barker is hitting back after an OnlyFans model accused him of texting her while he’s currently dating TikTok star Charli D’Amelio.

Landon Barker might be the son of famous Blink 182 drummer Travis Barker, but his relationship with TikTok queen Charli D’Amelio has also thrust him into the internet limelight.

The two stars began dating in summer 2022, and seem to have been going strong ever since in spite of break-up rumors that have plagued the couple throughout their relationship.

In fact, the lovebirds were recently photographed together at Coachella, where Charli was seen sporting a short blonde ‘do and gothic clothing similar to her boyfriend’s style.

OnlyFans model accuses Landon Barker of cheating

However, some think there’s trouble in paradise… especially after an OnlyFans model accused Landon of texting her despite his relationship with Charli.

The drama began after several OF models went on the Whatever Podcast, where one of them claimed that “any guy,” particularly TikTokers, would respond to her if she DM’d them. She specifically named Landon Barker, saying that she “doesn’t care” that he’s in a relationship.

“Landon Barker, who’s dating Charli D’Amelio, will open my Snap stuff so fast, and he’s dating Charli D’Amelio,” she claimed. “And I don’t care.”

Landon Barker shuts down OnlyFans model accusing him of cheating on Charli D’Amelio

It seems that this comment did not escape Landon, who took notice of a clip from the podcast on Instagram tea page, ‘TeaTokTalk.’

According to Landon, nothing is going on between him and this OnlyFans model despite what she said on the podcast.

“Y’all believe anything,” the influencer hit back.

Instagram: teatoktalk Landon Barker wasted no time clearing up the accusations against him.

This is far from the first time this couple has hit back at rumors from the internet; in fact, the TikTok duo has had to shut down rumors of breaking up and cheating several times in the past several months they’ve been dating.

Charli notably shut down speculation after she was seen hanging on the arm of another guy back in December, saying “I’m just standing next to someone, calm down.”

It looks like this couple is still going strong in spite of all the rampant speculation surrounding them — something that’s also happening to fellow TikTok star Addison Rae and her boo, Omer Fedi.