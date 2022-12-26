Charli D’Amelio & Landon Barker relationship: Couple address break up rumors

TikTok star Charli D’Amelio and Landon Barker, fellow influencer and son of Travis Barker, have been in an on-again-off-again relationship for a while now – but are they back together?
Relationship rumors between the pair started earlier this year when they were spotted leaving the album party for Charli’s sister Dixie together.
In June, it was reported that their relationship was in the ‘early stages,’ but at some point between now and then, it became clear to fans that the couple may have split.
As of Christmas time though, Barker has all but confirmed they are back together.
Is Charli D’Amelio dating Landon Barker?
After splitting from her long-term partner Lil Huddy, Charli, currently the second most-followed TikToker, has been under the watchful eye of fans for any hint of a new relationship.
The romance with Barker may have been confirmed in June 2022, but they have remained relatively tight-lipped beyond that. Earlier in December, cheating accusations emerged – against Charli.
When photos emerged of her standing next to a man at an event, people quickly jumped to conclusions, but she responded, “I’m just standing next to someone, calm down.”
Around this time though, Landon also unpinned all of his TikTok’s with Charli, leading to further speculation that they had split.
Landon and Charli back together
Landon has put all the speculation to bed once and for all though, confirming on Instagram that he and Charli are back together.
For the avoidance of doubt, Landon captioned the post “she’s my girlfriend again.”
So for now, the couple are whole once again.
Charli hasn’t commented on the rumors herself, but this image should clear up any confusion for fans.
As we head into 2023, Charli may be looking to reclaim her crown as the most popular TikToker, but she’s still a few million behind number one, Khaby Lame, with 149 million.