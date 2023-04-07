Milo Manheim confronts Addison Rae dating rumors

Actor Milo Manheim is rumored to be dating TikTok star Addison Rae…so he finally confronted all the speculation in a post that’s going viral.

Addison Rae is taking her acting chops to the next level after scoring a leading role in the upcoming horror flick ‘Thanksgiving.’

This follows Rae’s breakout role in Netflix’s ‘He’s All That,’ after which she scored a multi-film deal with the streaming platform.

Since her infamous breakup with Bryce Hall, Rae has gone on to date guitarist Omer Fedi, but some fans are convinced that this pairing has hit rocky waters after she was spotted out with ‘Thanksgiving’ co-star Milo Manheim.

Article continues after ad

Instagram: miloandaddison Milo Manheim responded to a fan account seemingly shipping him and Addison, saying in a comment: “Aww.”

Manheim has been gushing about the TikToker in interviews, calling Rae “cute” in a widely-circulated interview with J-14.

“I love her so much,” Manheim said. “I’ve known her for a long time, and she just gets cuter and cuter.”

Ever since then, fans have been eyeing the two as a possible couple…but Manheim has officially laid those rumors to rest.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Milo Manheim officially debunks Addison Rae dating rumors

On April 5, Manheim uploaded a humorous video to his TikTok account where he addressed the speculation once and for all.

Article continues after ad

“What’s up y’all, it’s Milo here,” he began. “I’m here to address some rumors. A lot of you guys have been wondering if I’m dating anybody, and I’m here to set that straight. I am dating somebody… and that person is your mom!”

Clearly, Manheim was just goofing around, and followed up his little joke by saying, “No, bro, I’m not dating anybody.”

That’s not all; Addison also seemed to lay the rumors to rest after uploading an affectionate selfie with Fedi to her Instagram amid all the gossip, cementing that she and the guitarist are still going strong after first getting together back in late 2021.

Article continues after ad

For more information on Addison’s upcoming movie, check out our hub right here on Dexerto.