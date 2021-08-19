OnlyFans just confirmed it’s banning Adult content

Popular paid content website OnlyFans will stop allowing sexual content beginning October, the platform announced on August 19.

The site, which features numerous Twitch streamers such as Amouranth, Indiefoxx, Alinity, and xoAeriel, will prohibit “sexually explicit” content while still allowing nudity.

This will be part of a new policy, which the platform is still waiting to unveil and publicly release.

“In order to ensure the long-term sustainability of the platform, and to continue to host an inclusive community of creators and fans, we must evolve our content guidelines,” OnlyFans said in a statement.

OnlyFans bans adult content

According to Axios, the decision comes as the site struggles to find investors and came at the request of its banking and payout partners.

Some streamers have already begun advertising their other channels in preparation for the ban on sexual content coming in October.

When onlyfans fails you, I have @realFansly follow for my fun stuff https://t.co/Q5HRL5bX8a — xoAeriel (@xoAeriel) August 19, 2021

“When OnlyFans fails you, I have Fansly,” popular hot tub streamer XpAeriel wasted no time in tweeting. “Follow for my fun stuff.”

At the time of writing, OnlyFans has a whopping 130 million users with over 2 million creators. It’s unclear what the company expects its site audience to look like in the months leading up to and following the content ban.