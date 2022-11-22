OnlyFans bans teacher fired for filming videos in classroom with husband

Michael Gwilliam is a writer at Dexerto based in Ottawa, Ontario. He specializes in Overwatch, Smash, influencers, and Twitch culture. Gwilliam has written for sites across Canada including the Toronto Sun. You can contact him at michael.gwilliam@dexerto.com or on Twitter @TheGwilliam

The teacher who went viral after students caught her filming OnlyFans clips in a school classroom with her husband has been banned from the platform.

Arizona science teacher Samantha Peer, otherwise known by her OnlyFans persona ‘Khloe Karter’ was infamously fired from her job at Thunderbolt Middle School earlier this month.

Karter’s side career on OF was kept secret from the school with the former teacher even banning the entire state of Arizona from seeing her content, but that didn’t stop students from discovering it and what she was doing on their desks.

After being found out and dismissed, the teacher apologized, explaining that she only did it to support herself and her children. Sadly for her, despite her viral story potentially bringing in new subscribers, even OnlyFans doesn’t want her.

OnlyFans bans teacher after students catch her filming in class

Twitter Samantha Peer was fired after students caught her filming OnlyFans videos in school.

In a social media post, Khloe Karter revealed that OnlyFans had taken action after she had been fired from her job at the school.

“So it seems OnlyFans deactivated both accounts (refunded all customers/subscribers) and is blocking me from making new accounts,” she explained.

It’s not clear why OnlyFans made the decision to ban the account, but the site’s Acceptable Use Policy does state that users shouldn’t “record in or broadcast from a public place where members of the public are reasonably likely to see the activities being performed.”

Additionally, users are not to publish content that “promotes violence or any illegal activity,” though so far, it doesn’t seem like Karter has faced any police investigation.

Regardless of the ban, however, the former teacher has apologized for her actions and has since moved on to create content for rival platforms.

It’s not clear if the publicity has ended up helping the former science teacher amid the community backlash, but since being found out through TikTok, Peer has gone all in on the non-educational content.