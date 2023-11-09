Omegle has officially shut down after 14 years on the internet

Popular video chat site Omegle is no more. After a protracted battle against attempted censorship, the site’s creator has shut it down.

Omegle is something of a paradox in that it is both unifying and divisive. In theory, it’s a site designed to pair random users in video calls to help form friendships. In practice, it’s sifting through a bunch of adult men with their d**ks out hoping to find someone to chat to.

When used appropriately it can bring joy with surprise meetings and positive interactions that boost self-esteem. On the other side of the coin, Omegle can be a tool for racism or unwanted exposure that’ll get you banned from Twitch.

That particular side of the coin has led to a recent crusade against the site by multiple organizations who feel it’s unsafe for minors who access it. This came to an end on November 8 when Omegle founder Leif K-Brooks announced they had shut down the site in a heartfelt message.

In the communication, Brooks detailed their thoughts on the “constant barrage of attacks” against the site and its ultimate end. They began by illustrating their own journey in life and the positive impact of Omegle.

“Over the years, people have used Omegle to explore foreign cultures; to get advice about their lives from impartial third parties; and to help alleviate feelings of loneliness and isolation,” Brooks explained. In contrast to this, they also acknowledged the damaging misuse of Omegle.

“Virtually every tool can be used for good or for evil, and that is especially true of communication tools, due to their innate flexibility,” Brooks posited. They were however firmly against the idea of completely eliminating something with the potential for good, solely because there is also a potential for harm.

“Analogies are a limited tool, but a physical-world analogy might be shutting down Central Park because crime occurs there,” they explained. “Or perhaps more provocatively, destroying the universe because it contains evil.”

"Dad, what was it like seeing random genitalia on Omegle?"

Brooks claimed that “the stress and expense” of fighting to keep Omegle running had ultimately worn them down and highlighted a larger and more important conflict. “The battle for Omegle has been lost, but the war against the Internet rages on,” they said with warnings of a more sanitized experience “focused largely on passive consumption”.

“From the bottom of my heart, thank you to everyone who used Omegle for positive purposes, and to everyone who contributed to the site’s success in any way. I’m so sorry I couldn’t keep fighting for you,” Brooks finished.