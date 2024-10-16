Family of British daredevil tried to talk him out of fatal climb

The family of a British influencer who fell to his death while climbing Spain’s tallest bridge said they “always” tried to talk him out of his death-defying climbs.

Lewis Stevenson, a British influencer known for his risky climbs, fell to his death during an unharnessed mount on October 13.

Stevenson was believed to be creating content at the time of his death when he fell 160 feet from Spain’s tallest bridge, the Castilla-La Mancha Bridge.

Article continues after ad

However, a friend who was climbing the 630-foot bridge with the 26-year-old influencer gave varying details to Stevenson’s longtime girlfriend, Savannah Parker.

After the daredevil told his friend that “he wasn’t feeling well,” his friend suggested that they “go back down.”

Instagram: chicken.drone The British influencer fell 160 feet from the Castilla-La Mancha Bridge.

“Give me a minute,” Stevenson replied. It was at that moment when the influencer allegedly lost consciousness and slipped.

Parker believes that her boyfriend didn’t have enough to eat that day, resulting in his fatal fall. “I suspect that he hadn’t eaten because he wouldn’t care if he was hungry or thirsty, he’d do something,” she said.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

“He didn’t just fall. He lost consciousness because he wasn’t feeling well,” Parker added. “But I don’t know, as long as I’ve known him, he has never lost consciousness or passed out. I don’t know what happened, but that is what his friend told me.”

Facebook: Lewis Stevenson Lewis Stevenson pictured while enjoying the peak of a risky climb.

Stevenson’s grandfather, Clifford Stevenson, also commented on his death, saying he and his family “always” tried to talk him out of his death-defying climbs.

Article continues after ad

“We all tried to talk him out of it. We were always trying to talk him out of doing things but that was the way he was,” Clifford said. “He loved doing it, always went out there believing he’d be alright. He did what he did for his own pleasure. He did not get any money for it, he was an adventurer.”

Though the influencer’s girlfriend of 10 years never expected her boyfriend to fall to his death, she said she hadn’t ruled that outcome out.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

“Every time he went away I would tell him to be careful. As much as it worries me, I don’t look into things because I worry enough as it is and I just let him do his thing and generally he just comes back. This weekend he didn’t.”