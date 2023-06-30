Livvy Dunne exposes Andrew Tate for sliding in her DMs

TikTok-famous gymnast Livvy Dunne exposed Andrew Tate for sliding into her DMs — and it doesn’t look like she’s a big fan.

Olivia ‘Livvy’ Dunne is the internet’s current “it-girl” — and she’s got some pretty prominent fans.

The blonde-haired social media star is a student and gymnast at Louisiana State University, where she’s garnered so many die-hard fans that security had to be increased during her competitions.

She skyrocketed to internet stardom last year and continues to be one of the net’s most prominent athletes… and it looks like other major online personalities are also taking notice of her.

Article continues after ad

Instagram: livvydunne Livvy Dunne is a Division One college athlete on top of being a social media celebrity.

Livvy Dunne claims Andrew Tate asked her to “come to Europe”

On June 29, Livvy appeared in a podcast with the NELK Boys, a group of notorious internet pranksters who have gone viral for their over-the-top practical jokes many times in the past.

During their conversation, the guys asked Livvy about the most famous people who’d slid into her DMs… and she had a shocking answer.

Livvy claimed that none other than controversial internet commentator Andrew Tate had taken his shot in her DMs, and even shared what he’d written.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

According to Livvy, Tate — who is currently under house arrest under suspicion of human trafficking, rape, and organized grime — sent her this message: “Come to Europe dear,” with a rose emoji.

Article continues after ad

When asked if she was a fan of Tate, she gave a short and simple answer: “No.”

She also exposed the message in a short clip on her TikTok account, where she appeared to have a less-than-enthused reaction to his apparent attempt at wooing her.

For her part, Livvy claims that ever since she became a Sports Illustrated cover model, she’s gotten a lot more attention… but it’s clear that she has high standards for who she’s willing to entertain.

According to Romanian prosecutors, Tate and his brother are set to face a trial for the charges against them, which, according to reports, could take a number of years.