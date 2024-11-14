IShowSpeed shocks another Olympian with insane 6-foot jump

IShowSpeed has stunned yet another Olympic athlete by matching gymnast Frederick ‘Flips’ Richard’s impressive 6-foot jump.

IShowSpeed has an impressive streaming resume with names like Ludwig tipping him for Best IRL Streamer at this year’s Streamer Awards. A lot of this comes down to remarkable feats like cracking 1 million concurrent viewers during his Southeast Asia tour.

Perhaps equally impressive is IShowSpeed’s freak athletic ability for an amateur. We’ve seen him beat Norway’s fastest footballer in a race and even keep up with Olympic gold medalist Noah Lyles.

Speed has now left another Olympian dumbfounded after matching them in a contest for highest vertical leap. Frederick ‘Flips’ Richard was practically speechless after IShowSpeed managed a 6-foot jump in a meetup between the two.

Frederick ‘Flips’ Richard won a bronze medal for men’s artistic gymnastics at the 2024 Olympics after finishing first overall at the US qualifiers. The man is no slouch on a mat, which makes IShowSpeed’s ability to keep up with him all the more spectacular.

The two linked up following IShowSpeed’s failed attempt at breaking the world record for most backflips in 24 hours. Following the attempt, Richard revealed he was “impressed” with the effort and offered to train Speed.

During a meetup on stream, Speed challenged Richard to see who could jump the highest culminating in a massive 6-foot leap from both. Richard went first to show Speed how it was done.

“You were confident before, let’s see after this one,” the Olympian said to the streamer. He made the jump and finished with a graceful backflip off of the structure they set up.

Speed immediately made the same jump without breaking a sweat. “We can go higher”, he asserted before telling his chat “he cannot jump higher than me”. Shortly after however, Speed lost out to Richard when they added some extra mats to the structure.