Oliver Tree wants beef with Logan Paul & Jake Paul at “same time” in 2023

Celebrity musician Oliver Tree has revealed he wants to hold beef with both Logan Paul and Jake Paul at the “same time” in 2023, stating that he could handle them both.

Known for his off-the-wall personality, Oliver Tree has amassed millions of fans across social media and over 33 million monthly listeners on Spotify.

Like many musicians, he shares his antics and promotes his music on TikTok where he’s gained over 14 million followers.

During a recent Audacy Check-in, host Julia asked the viral creator if there was anyone he wanted to have beef with during 2023, which prompted him to share thoughts about Logan and Jake Paul.

Oliver Tree wants beef with Logan and Jake Paul in 2023

During the interview, Julia mentioned to Oliver Tree that she wanted to “cast some 2023 resolutions,” and asked who he wanted to have beef with during the next year.

“That’s a great question…I think, you know, I already have pretty heavy beef with Logan Paul but I would like to have more beef with his brother Jake Paul,” he said.

“I know it sounds like a bit much but I know for a fact I could take both of them at the same time.”

(Topic Starts at 2:50 in the video)

It’s unknown whether or not he’s joking due to his general off-the-wall personality, but it wouldn’t be the first time Oliver Tree called out Logan Paul.

Just days after guest-starring on an episode of Impaulsive, Oliver Tree challenged Logan to a boxing match.

Neither Logan nor Jake have responded to the musician’s comments, but we’ll be sure to update you when or if they do.