Oliva Rodrigo baffles fans by wiping Instagram page for potential new music teaser - Dexerto

Oliva Rodrigo baffles fans by wiping Instagram page for potential new music teaser

Published: 27/Mar/2021 18:11

by Georgina Smith
Olivia Rodrigo in an Instagram picture
Instagram: oliviarodrigo

Fans of viral ‘Drivers License’ singer Olivia Rodrigo think that the star could be teasing an upcoming music project, after she wiped her Instagram page, leaving only a video of melting ice cream.

While she was originally known for playing a starring role in High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, 18-year-old Olivia Rodrigo shot to viral fame in January after she released her power ballad ‘Drivers License.’

The song quickly smashed records, dominated charts, and became a sensation on the internet for her powerful vocals and relatable lyrics.

Since her last hit, fans have been eagerly awaiting more music from the young star, and it appears as the something could be in the works, thanks to a series of cryptic clues she left on social media.

First, Olivia wiped her Instagram page of all her previous posts. She then uploaded a video of a retro-looking TV screen, which showed a timelapse of ice cream melting inside.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Olivia Rodrigo (@oliviarodrigo)

Many felt that this could be the sign of a new project in the works, with people hoping that this is hinting towards a new single.

Some fans even noted that this kind of cryptic teasing on social media is a technique used by stars like Taylor Swift, one of Olivia’s favorite stars.

The singer’s official website has also been updated to include images of the same melting ice cream from the Instagram post, capturing an interesting retro vibe.

Fans and friends of the star flooded her single Instagram post with messages of excitement about the teaser, sounding thrilled at the prospect of a new project from the viral star.

While it seems as though she may have only archived her posts rather than deleting them altogether, the big move has certainly succeeded in grabbing people’s attention.

Fans will no doubt be keeping a close eye on the actress’s social media in the coming weeks to see what the  star could possibly have in store.

