Lil Tay’s account promotes new song amid health crisis & fans aren’t impressed

Lil Tay’s social media account holders are promoting a new song from the young influencer amid her hospitalization due to a “life-threatening” heart tumor — but fans are skeptical.

17-year-old Lil Tay is recovering in the hospital after supposedly undergoing surgery to remove a heart tumor, as per photos and videos of the star posted on her social media profiles throughout September 2024.

Fans have been skeptical throughout this ordeal due to a ‘death hoax’ that took place in 2023, when Tay’s Instagram account was hacked with statements claiming both she and her brother had died.

Article continues after ad

Although Tay’s account holders are denying that her current health issues are a PR stunt, viewers aren’t believing it… especially after they promoted her upcoming song on September 20.

Instagram: liltay

In an Instagram post, account holders shared a photo of Lil Tay from her childhood and a more recent picture to advertise her pre recorded song, ‘Growing Up.’

⠀

“Lil Tay spent the past year battling serious health issues, stepping away at the peak of her comeback,” the post reads. “The discovery of her heart tumor was another devastating blow, fueling her fears about the future.⠀

⠀

“Amidst this, Tay poured her pain, fear, and nostalgia into writing ‘Growing Up,’ a song reflecting on the loss of childhood. It longs for the simplicity before her absentee father’s court battle, declining health, and setbacks.”

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Fans aren’t buying this explanation, with one user writing: “I’m not trying to be that person… but every time something happens to Lil Tay, they use it as an opportunity to promote music.”

“So they used this heart condition thing to gain a little bit more fame and at the peak of it decided to drop a song. Seems legit,” another commented.

“So, you promote her music every single time after a tragic incident or situation? That’s crazy work,” yet another said.

Article continues after ad

Lil Tay’s account holders have been adamant that the star’s apparent heart tumor is not stunt for views, claiming that the 2023 ‘Death Hoax’ was brought about by the star’s “misogynistic father.”

Tay herself blamed the incident on her estranged father and maintained a regular presence on social media up until late summer 2024, after which news of her heart condition was revealed to the public.