PinkyDolls’s ‘unfiltered’ appearance surprises fans at Streamy Awards

TikToker and NPC star PinkyDoll surprised fans with her ‘unfiltered’ appearance at the 2023 Streamy Awards.

PinkyDoll has made quite the name for herself this year with her robotic-like NPC (non-playable character) behaviors on TikTok.

Not only has PinkyDoll set the tone for NPCers alike, but she has also continued to reach staggering earnings from saying the same thing over and over again.

Though her fans are used to PinkyDoll looking a certain way via social media, viewers seemed surprised to see her ‘unfiltered’ look while she presented at the 2023 Streamy Awards.

Instagram: pinkydollrealb PinkyDoll surprised fans with her unfiltered appearance at the 2023 Streamy Awards.

Fans praise PinkyDoll for being just as gorgeous offline as she is online

The non-playable character trend originated from video games where the character becomes controlled by the gaming system rather than the person playing the game.

Somehow, this made its way into the influencer world where streamers act like video game characters for major cash.

PinkyDoll began her NPC influence in January 2023. She has since garnered millions of fans, as her TikTok followers have amassed 1.1 million.

PinkyDoll has made upwards of $7,000 daily and hasn’t stopped there. In fact, she presented at the 2023 Streamy Awards on Sunday, August 27th.

PinkyDoll fans seemed surprised that her skin was darker in person. This is because she is known to heavily filter her videos. They have come to her defense by commenting on her natural beauty instead of focusing on the differences.

One fan commented, saying, “She is still absolutely gorgeous.” While another agreed, saying, “Take the filter off, she is mad pretty bro.”

Another fan joked about how she may have gotten away with looking so different via social media, saying, “Y’all know the ring lights make you look 10X lighter. We all know this though.”

Another PinkyDoll fan called out people for focusing on the wrong thing, saying, “Everyone is worried about the wrong s—t. This is weird as f—k.”

Someone else also mimicked the popular NPC trendsetter while throwing her a compliment, saying, “The real flex is that she’s even prettier without the filter. Yes yes…yum yum, very good.”

Though PinkyDoll was exposed for her appearance at the Streamy Awards while she presented the Streamer of the Year, she hasn’t commented on what fans have said about her.

However, she took to TikTok to share her ‘Queen b morning’ before the ceremony itself. The video shows that she enjoyed a plate of fruit while prepping for her big night out.