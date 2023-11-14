Viral NPC TikToker PinkyDoll drops teaser for upcoming song ‘Yes Popcorn’

Popular NPC TikToker PinkyDoll has just dropped a teaser for her latest song, ‘Yes Popcorn’, and viewers are already hyped for the release.

TikTok and OnlyFans star Fedha ‘PinkyDoll’ Sinon took the internet by storm after starting the bizarre viral trend of NPC live streams.

Acting as a ‘non-player character’ from a video game, she found fame repeating catchphrases in return for TikTok gifts, with some of her most well-known ones including “Ice cream so good”, “Yes popcorn”, and “yes, yes, yes.”

Now, PinkyDoll is using her new-found platform to break into the music industry after announcing she had received an offer from Hollywood. Using her iconic catchphrases as inspiration, a teaser for her single song has just been dropped.

Taking to TikTok, PinkyDoll shared a short clip of her new song, Yes Popcorn. In the video, the content creator can be seen in the editing room, mixing her latest track and lipsyncing to the lyrics.

In the caption of her video, PinkyDoll asked viewers whether or not she should drop this latest song — and her fans were predominantly onboard, citing their love for her first single.

PinkyDoll’s initial break into the industry started with her song ‘Ice Cream So Good’, and it has proven to be a hit with fans who are already sharing their excitement as they anticipate her upcoming release.

“Song of the year,” one excited viewer wrote. Another said, “Wait, [because] that’s actually good.”

However, amongst a chorus of comments cheering for PinkyDoll to release ‘Yes Popcorn’, there was one fan with a specific request; “Please add actual lyrics [because} as much as we support you, I can’t be blasting just ‘Yes Popcorn’ only.”

It is currently unknown when the new song will be released, leaving fans waiting for any further news. Until then, be sure to check out all of Dexerto’s entertainment coverage here.