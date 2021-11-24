Northernlion shows off his best Halo Infinite Stockpile trick, ends in disaster

Twitch streamer and YouTuber Ryan ‘Northernlion’ Letourneau was streaming Halo Infinite when he attempted a trick shot with a grenade in a Stockpile match that, quite literally, blew up in his face.

Halo Infinite’s multiplayer beta was surprise-released on November 15 as a commemoration of Xbox’s 20 year anniversary.

With the launch of the multiplayer, droves of players have hopped into online lobbies, excited to play as titular protagonist Master Chief once again.

Twitch streamer Northernlion joined in on the FPS fun, and while he was thrilled to pick up the game, he may have gotten ahead of himself in attempting a move that ended as a hilarious fail.

Advertisement

Northernlion’s Halo Infinite trick shot fail

Northernlion was streaming Halo Infinite on November 23, playing the Stockpile game mode. Stockpile requires players to pick up power seeds and bring them back to your base to score.

Read More: Twitch streamer MOONMOON savagely roasted by frustrated Halo Infinite teammate

While players hold the power seeds, they cannot hold a weapon, leaving them vulnerable to opponents who spot them.

The Twitch streamer noticed some players attempting to score power seeds in his match and said: “Don’t I’m going to steal probably all of their power seeds is my guess. Watch this.”

As he hid behind a rock to avoid fire, he chucked a grenade in an attempt to bounce it off the wall and at his opponents.

Advertisement

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

His claim of “Watch this” ended up being his last words, as the grenade bounced right back at him which blew him up and launched his character sky-high.

The chat exploded in laughter to which he nodded and replied to his viewers: “Thank you, thank you.”

Although his attempted trick shot may have landed him on a respawn screen, it at least made for one entertaining moment. Things didn’t quite go to plan.