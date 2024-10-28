Black Ops 6 map called “worst ever” for spawn trapping but some players love it

Call of Duty players exploring Black Ops 6’s multiplayer over launch weekend have come up for air to share their thoughts on the suite of multiplayer maps, with one, in particular, proving very contentious.

Designed for 6v6 play, Babylon is a bespoke arena never seen in a previous CoD, but shares DNA with Shipment, a popular, frequently reprised close-quarters map that’s become a mainstay of the Modern Warfare subseries.

Naturally, smaller maps increase the likelihood of spawn trapping becoming an issue, and that’s precisely what prompted some players to criticize Babylon.

“Quite possibly the worst map ever for spawn trapping,” a heavily upvoted thread on the BO6 subreddit claimed with no further commentary provided, though responses were on hand to deliver context.

“There is one spawn in particular where, if you get trapped, there is no escape for like five or six deaths in a row,” came one reply. “Just got stuck there. Died four straight times as soon as I spawned. Worst CoD map,” another frustrated user wrote.

Activision Babylon is a Core Map in Black Ops 6 designed for 6v6 play.

Spawn trapping refers to the process of one team intentionally or inadvertently camping specific sections of a map, which then locks the opposition down to known spawn points.

If performed correctly, the opposing, trapped team is forcibly respawned in a section of the map left unoccupied, allowing the aggressor to repeatedly spawnkill the trapped team, preventing any counterplay.

Amid the complaints, however, just as many held the opposite opinion, with some even labeling it as one of Black Ops 6’s best.

“I’m an admitted brain rot CoD player and I love Babylon, I get excited every time I load into a match,” came one comment.

Others questioned just how prevalent the negativity was as, from their experience, Babylon was frequently voted for in multiplayer lobbies. “If it’s the worst map, then why do people vote for it every time?”

The maps available in any Call of Duty always have their lovers and haters, and it’ll be fascinating to see, once the dust on Black Ops 6’s honeymoon period has settled, where the consensus on Babylon lands.

