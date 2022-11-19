Noir Vesper suspended by Hololive after “internal misconduct”

Joe is a writer for Dexerto, with a focus on Call of Duty, FIFA, Apex Legends and Rainbow Six Siege. When not writing about video games, you can find him playing them, reading about an obscure piece of history or lamenting Leeds United. You can contact him at joe.craven@dexerto.com.

Popular VTuber Noir Vesper has been suspended by Hololive for two weeks following “internal misconduct”.

The world of virtual YouTubers may remain a mystery to some but, to others, it’s as popular and wildly successful as any other part of the video-sharing platform.

One of the community’s most popular figures has been Noir Vesper since his debut on YouTube back in July of 2022.

He is part of the Holostars English group ‘TEMPUS’ and, at the time of writing, sits at just shy of 190,000 followers on YouTube.

However, VTuber fans were stunned on November 19 when Hololive announced that Vesper has been temporarily suspended as a result of “internal misconduct”.

Cover Corp, the Japanese company behind the Hololive Production virtual talent agency, announced his suspension in a tweet which explained it will also bring changes to pre-planned activities and events.

“Notice. Effective immediately, the accounts of talent Noir Vesper from HOLOSTARS EN will be stopping all activities for two weeks as a result of his internal misconduct within hololive Production,” they said. “Please understand that there may be changes to some pre-announced activities.”

As of the publication of this article, Noir Vesper has not responded via his own social media channels.

No more details have been released by Hololive, Cover Corp or any members of TEMPUS. He becomes the first time a member of TEMPUS to have received a major suspension.

Barring any major changes, Noir Vesper’s two-week suspension will end on December 3, at which point he will presumably return to making content.