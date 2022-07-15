Hololive teases HoloTEMPUS, their first all-male English VTuber group

Andrew Amos . 1 hour ago

HOLOSTARS is coming to English audiences with Hololive teasing the launch of a new all-male VTuber group called HoloTEMPUS. Four stars have been teased with debuts expected later in July 2022.

Hololive might be known for all of their female idols, but now they’re expanding their HOLOSTARS group to bring more male VTubers to the English audience.

The agency has teased a new group called HoloTEMPUS, which is expected to be their first HOLOSTARS EN group. The July 14 teaser is a short one-minute video that includes four male silhouettes in the closing screen, which has sent fans wild with speculation.

There is also a standalone TEMPUS YouTube channel.

HOLOSTARS describes itself as “an all-male VTuber group under Hololive that began in June 2019.” Their talents “stream Let’s Plays, produce cover song videos, as well as create original music on YouTube.”

Right now, the only HOLOSTARS members are all part of the Japanese side of the agency with four generational releases. 13 talents are still active, with three talents graduating in the years since the male expansion.

The biggest member of HOLOSTARS is second-generation talent Yukoku Roberu, who boasts 261,000 subscribers on YouTube. Rikkaroid and Astel Leda are the only others with more than 200,000.

This is compared to NIJISANJI who have found more success with male VTubers. Kuzuha, their second biggest streamer, has 1.34 million YouTube subscribers. Vox Akuma is their biggest English male VTuber with just under 1 million.

A countdown clock on the HoloTEMPUS website expires on July 18, 2022, so expect more news about this mysterious quartet then.