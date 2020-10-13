Noel Miller reveals engagement to girlfriend Aleena and sends fans wild - Dexerto

People are over-the-moon after popular YouTuber Noel Miller has gotten engaged to his long-term girlfriend Aleena.

Noel Miller is a former vine star and YouTuber with more than 2 million subscribers. He is a part of the rap group Tiny Meat Gang alongside Cody Ko. He and Cody Ko were also known for their YouTube series “That’s Cringe.”

Noel revealed the amazing news on Instagram with a post of the stunning engagement ring, writing: “My love and support since day one. I’ve been waiting a long time for this.”

Aleena also shared the same picture of her cupping Noel’s face to show off the ring with the caption “Worth the wait, I love you.”

Fellow YouTube and internet stars expressed their excitement for the pair in the comments with Kurtis Conner, Danny Gonzalez, and Trevor Wallace all adding their congratulations.

It’s safe to say that their fans are also ecstatic about the news, with several tweets about the couple going viral.. One person tweeted: “THIS IS THE ONLY THING I WILL EVER TALK ABOUT IT ALEENA AND NOEL ARE GETTING MARRIED I AM SOBBING.”

Another person tweeted: “Noel and Aleena deserve the world.”

One fan even posted: “Noel and Aleena are the blueprint for true love, they support and love each other so f***ing much and they’re always in each other’s corner and they always said they didn’t care if they got married or not but Noel wanted to show her how much he loves her and he did it.”

The loved-up couple has been together for at least six years, with Aleena first appearing on Noel’s Instagram in 2014.

Aleena herself is also popular on social media after becoming associated with Noel and has amassed more than 100,000 followers on Instagram.