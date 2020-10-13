 Noel Miller reveals engagement to girlfriend Aleena and sends fans wild - Dexerto
Noel Miller reveals engagement to girlfriend Aleena and sends fans wild

Published: 13/Oct/2020 15:47

by Alice Hearing
Instagram: Noel Miller

People are over-the-moon after popular YouTuber Noel Miller has gotten engaged to his long-term girlfriend Aleena.

Noel Miller is a former vine star and YouTuber with more than 2 million subscribers. He is a part of the rap group Tiny Meat Gang alongside Cody Ko. He and Cody Ko were also known for their YouTube series “That’s Cringe.”

Noel revealed the amazing news on Instagram with a post of the stunning engagement ring, writing: “My love and support since day one. I’ve been waiting a long time for this.”

Aleena also shared the same picture of her cupping Noel’s face to show off the ring with the caption “Worth the wait, I love you.”

Noel Miller Aleena engaged
Instagram: Noel Miller
Noel and Aleen have been dating since 2014

Fellow YouTube and internet stars expressed their excitement for the pair in the comments with Kurtis Conner, Danny Gonzalez, and Trevor Wallace all adding their congratulations.

It’s safe to say that their fans are also ecstatic about the news, with several tweets about the couple going viral.. One person tweeted: “THIS IS THE ONLY THING I WILL EVER TALK ABOUT IT ALEENA AND NOEL ARE GETTING MARRIED I AM SOBBING.”

Another person tweeted: “Noel and Aleena deserve the world.”

One fan even posted: “Noel and Aleena are the blueprint for true love, they support and love each other so f***ing much and they’re always in each other’s corner and they always said they didn’t care if they got married or not but Noel wanted to show her how much he loves her and he did it.”

The loved-up couple has been together for at least six years, with Aleena first appearing on Noel’s Instagram in 2014.

Aleena herself is also popular on social media after becoming associated with Noel and has amassed more than 100,000 followers on Instagram.

Gaming

Best Amazon Prime Day Gaming deals (US & UK)

Published: 13/Oct/2020 12:07 Updated: 13/Oct/2020 15:47

by Calum Patterson
Amazon

Amazon Prime Day

Amazon Prime Day is finally upon us, which means it’s one of the best times to get your hands on those gaming products that you’ve been looking forward to adding to your arsenal. Here are some of the best deals on Amazon Prime today in the gaming world.

Amazon Prime Day is finally upon us. For those who don’t know, once a year Amazon puts out some insane deals on all sorts of products. One of the main grabs on that day, however, are tech products. More specifically, gaming products are highly sought after – and for good reason. Any chance to get your hands on an expensive gaming console or TV at a lower price is bound to bring some anticipation.

But what are some of the best deals, you might ask? What have the biggest discounts or what now has the best value? Here are the best gaming deals during Amazon Prime Day for both the US and the UK on October 13 and 14, 2020, broken down by each specific category.

Note that prices are subject to change, and some of these items may go out of stock fast.

Jump to a specific category:

US

UK

US Edition

If you don’t see your favorite item on the list of deals today, not a problem. Remember, both Black Friday and Cyber Monday are a little over a month out, so if you didn’t get your hands on your favorite item here, you may have a chance to try again in just a few weeks.

