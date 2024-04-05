Did Courtney Miller and Shayne Topp get married? Smosh fans shocked at wedding announcement

Smosh-personalities Courtney Miller and Shayne Topp shocked the internet as they announced on April Fools Day that they’d gotten married – without anyone knowing they were in a relationship.

For over a decade, Smosh fans have shipped Courtney Miller and Shayne Topp together, hoping they’d one day get together.

On April Fools Day, the pair announced that they’d gotten married by posting several photos of both their engagement and wedding on Instagram – but due to the date, fans did not believe them.

So, is it real? Did Courtney and Shayne actually get married? Here’s everything you need to know

Are Courtney and Shayne married?

Yes, Courtney and Shayne are married. A few days after the announcement, Courtney took to X to say: “Thank you so much for all of the love over these last few days, and for embracing something we’ve kept private for a long time. It’s a weight off!

“We appreciate your respect of our private life, and will share what we feel comfortable within our own time. Love you, internet!”

She also confirmed the marriage to People Magazine, revealing they’d gotten married on March 29 at the Santa Barbara Courthouse.

“It’s so wonderful to be married to my best friend,” she said.

The official Smosh channel also confirmed the news when they posted an uncensored clip of a Courtney passionately confirming her wedding planning. “

I make silly videos, of course I’m happy,” Courtney said while Ian replied: “You can be vulnerable with us!”

She later responded: “You’re going to have to bleep this out, but I’m getting married.” When Ian commented that it would be a funny thing to censor, she exclaimed, “I’m getting f—ing married!”

Courtney and Shayne’s relationship timeline

Courtney and Shayne have worked together in Smosh for over a decade. The channel was founded by best friends Ian Hecox and Anthony Padilla as a website in 2002, but grew as a brand for their comedic YouTube videos and extended to gaming and other sketch comedy ventures

As they’ve been working closely together, fans quickly started shipping them together, hoping that they one day would become a couple.

As Courtney and Shayne decided to announce their relationship on April Fools Day, many fans were skeptical to whether or not the wedding photos they’d posted were real.

“Not shayne and courtney sitting back watching the world burn as people figure out if their wedding is real or an april fools joke,” one fan posted on X.

However, some argued they were, with one person writing on Reddit: “the photos had too much effort done that i believed it for a sec they even have a proposal pic from when Shayne had a mustache LMAO absolute commitment to the bit.”

Another Redditor sent out their congratulations to the couple and wrote: “Throughout their almost ten year careers at Smosh, they’ve almost always shut down dating rumours but many fans have quietly rooted for them to be together so it’s so wonderful to see that they are, in fact, very happily together!”