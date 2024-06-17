Fans congratulate RiceGum after partner reveals possible pregnancy

YouTube star RiceGum and his long-term partner, Ellerie, revealed that they are possibly expecting another baby, leaving fans overjoyed after the couple’s devastating pregnancy loss in 2023.

Bryan ‘RiceGum’ Le is an OG YouTuber and now-retired streamer who had been broadcasting on Rumble for the past year.

Other than that, he’s been silent on social media, announcing his retirement from streaming in May 2024 — but shortly after this unexpected message, the influencer’s partner revealed even more big news.

On June 16, RiceGum’s long-term girlfriend, Ellerie, posted a photo of herself and her boyfriend posing together on the beach via her Instagram stories. In the photo, Ellerie is visibly pregnant, which many fans are taking as a subtle pregnancy announcement.

Instagram: elleriemarie

The news has gone viral on social media, with viewers wishing the couple a healthy pregnancy and good fortune.

“Really happy for them,” one fan wrote on X. “Hopefully this goes well.”

“Praying for a healthy baby,” another said.

“Praying for bro,” another wrote.

Fans’ comments are referencing the couple’s late-stage loss that they revealed in April 2023. According to a video posted to YouTube by RiceGum, Ellerie suffered a miscarriage at 35 weeks when it was found that their baby girl no longer had a heartbeat.

“At 35 weeks pregnant, our world crashed down on us when we were told our baby no longer had a heartbeat,” Ricegum wrote in the video. “Every genetic test, blood test came back perfect, and the reason for this tragedy will forever be unknown. Ellerie had to be induced for labor for 48 hours.”

“She gave birth to the most perfect angel. The cutest baby girl with soft, chubby cheeks and a tiny button nose. She looked perfect, just like she was sleeping. Only a few more weeks and she would’ve been here with us.”

RiceGum’s emotional video received an outpouring of support from fans — fans who are now sharing their well-wishes with the YouTuber and his partner amid this latest news.