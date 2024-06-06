90 Day Fiancé fans question why Kalani’s boyfriend hides his face on social media

90 Day Fiancé star Kalani Faagata’s boyfriend, Dallas Nuez, has been hiding his face on social media, and fans aren’t sure about his suspicious behavior.

Kalani Faagata revealed that her husband Asuelu Pulaa cheated on her on 90 Day: The Last Resort Season 1, and he gave her a “hall pass” as an apology.

She took advantage of the opportunity and began dating a man named Dallas Nuez, which ended up turning into a serious relationship.

On June 4, Kalani announced that she and Dallas gave birth to a baby girl after keeping her pregnancy a secret for months.

However, 90 Day Fiancé fans on Reddit aren’t on board with Kalani and her new boyfriend’s relationship, especially when it comes to his questionable social media activity.

“Anyone else find it extremely odd how Kalani’s boyfriend Dallas posts photos of Kalani’s boys (and now his new baby), yet always puts an emoji over his face? In my opinion, the anonymity of children should be above any else’s. Just my two cents,” one fan wrote in a post.

They shared one of Dallas’ Instagram stories, which showed him holding the newborn while covering his face with an emoji.

Another user replied and wanted to know when Kalani would stop blocking Dallas’ face, because fans already know what he looks like.

A third person assumed that Dallas was hiding his face because he didn’t want any attention for dating someone from the 90 Day Fiancé franchise, and Kalani wants to respect that.

Even though fans might be skeptical about Kalani’s new boyfriend, they are realizing that she’s happy, and even loved him enough to have another child.

Fans feel that Dallas could be keeping his identity a secret from followers to avoid backlash from 90 Day Fiancé fans online since Kalani started dating him while she was still with Asuelu.