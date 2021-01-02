Noah Beck’s Most Viewed TikToks of 2020

After a hectic year for TikTok in which the platform became more popular than ever before, Noah Beck has come out on top as one of the platform’s most popular stars. But what were his most viewed videos of the past year?

Noah Beck is a 19-year-old social media star who, after joining popular TikTok collective Sway House along with stars like Bryce Hall, found that his following skyrocketed, making him a very popular member of the community.

He’s since gone on to form a tight group with YouTuber James Charles, and fellow TikTokers including the D’Amelio sisters, Larray, and Chase Hudson, spreading his following onto a variety of different platforms.

Toward the end of the year, Noah also made things official with Dixie D’Amelio, a pairing that has led to their fanbases combining, and a whole lot of amazing collaboration content on both of their accounts that has been racking up views and likes.

But for those curious about which of Noah’s TikToks exactly had the most views throughout 2020, here are the top five.

5 – Mac and Cheese – 47 million views

Kicking off the list is of course a video of Noah and Dixie, and here Noah dances to popular TikTok song ‘(Adderall) Corvette Corvette’ by Popp Hunna whilst Dixie cooks up some Mac and Cheese in the background.

4 – Sorry for Simping – 57.5 million views

In another video featuring both Dixie and Noah, he lip syncs to the song ‘I’m Sorry for Simping’ while Dixie does her makeup casually in front of him.

This seems to both be one of Noah’s favorite TikTok formats and definitely a popular one among fans.

3 – What You Know Bout Love – 66.2 million views

In this popular TikTok, the loved-up couple finally does a dance together, and while Noah mentions in the caption that Dixie “refused to do the slow-mo walk,” the chill video still turned out really well.

2 – Here Comes Santa Claus – 72.5 million

In this festive-themed TikTok, yet again Noah and Dixie dance along to a Christmas track, and the pair looked to be having a lot of fun. With four of the five videos on this list featuring both stars together, it’s certainly clear what their audience loves to see.

1 – Love Story – 73.2 million views

This ‘Love Story’ remix by Disco Lines went viral on TikTok earlier this year, with the captivating dance moves having people joining in with the trend across the internet. Noah participated with Tayler Holder and jeffxtingz, and it turned out to be so popular that it is his most viewed TikTok of the whole year.

With Noah getting progressively more popular by the day, and with his and Dixie’s audiences merging, there seem to be a lot of great things coming up in the way of TikTok and beyond for the young star.