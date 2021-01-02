Logo
Noah Beck’s Most Viewed TikToks of 2020

Published: 2/Jan/2021 17:42

by Georgina Smith
Noah Beck poses in front of a tree next to the TikTok logo
Instagram: noahbeck

After a hectic year for TikTok in which the platform became more popular than ever before, Noah Beck has come out on top as one of the platform’s most popular stars. But what were his most viewed videos of the past year?

Noah Beck is a 19-year-old social media star who, after joining popular TikTok collective Sway House along with stars like Bryce Hall, found that his following skyrocketed, making him a very popular member of the community.

He’s since gone on to form a tight group with YouTuber James Charles, and fellow TikTokers including the D’Amelio sisters, Larray, and Chase Hudson, spreading his following onto a variety of different platforms.

Dixie D'Amelio and Noah Beck dating
Instagram: Dixiedamelio
Dixie D’Amelio and Noah Beck finally confirmed their relationship status after weeks of claiming they were just “besties.”

Toward the end of the year, Noah also made things official with Dixie D’Amelio, a pairing that has led to their fanbases combining, and a whole lot of amazing collaboration content on both of their accounts that has been racking up views and likes.

But for those curious about which of Noah’s TikToks exactly had the most views throughout 2020, here are the top five.

5 – Mac and Cheese – 47 million views

Kicking off the list is of course a video of Noah and Dixie, and here Noah dances to popular TikTok song ‘(Adderall) Corvette Corvette’ by Popp Hunna whilst Dixie cooks up some Mac and Cheese in the background.

@noahbeck

bub was WHIPPIN up that mac n cheese @dixiedamelio

♬ Adderall (Corvette Corvette) – Popp Hunna

4 – Sorry for Simping – 57.5 million views

In another video featuring both Dixie and Noah, he lip syncs to the song ‘I’m Sorry for Simping’ while Dixie does her makeup casually in front of him.

This seems to both be one of Noah’s favorite TikTok formats and definitely a popular one among fans.

@noahbeck

she’s the simp i swear @dixiedamelio

♬ original sound – brennen

3 – What You Know Bout Love – 66.2 million views

In this popular TikTok, the loved-up couple finally does a dance together, and while Noah mentions in the caption that Dixie “refused to do the slow-mo walk,” the chill video still turned out really well.

@noahbeck

she refused to do the slomo walk.. @dixiedamelio

♬ What You Know Bout Love – Pop Smoke

2 – Here Comes Santa Claus – 72.5 million

In this festive-themed TikTok, yet again Noah and Dixie dance along to a Christmas track, and the pair looked to be having a lot of fun. With four of the five videos on this list featuring both stars together, it’s certainly clear what their audience loves to see.

@noahbeck

here comes santa<3 @dixiedamelio

♬ this is our dance give credit lol – kara

1 – Love Story – 73.2 million views

This ‘Love Story’ remix by Disco Lines went viral on TikTok earlier this year, with the captivating dance moves having people joining in with the trend across the internet. Noah participated with Tayler Holder and jeffxtingz, and it turned out to be so popular that it is his most viewed TikTok of the whole year.

@noahbeck

ya.. @itstaylerholder @jeffxtingz

♬ Love Story – Disco Lines

With Noah getting progressively more popular by the day, and with his and Dixie’s audiences merging, there seem to be a lot of great things coming up in the way of TikTok and beyond for the young star.

Dream’s Neck Reveal becomes strangest Twitter trend ever after MrBeast’s Rewind

Published: 2/Jan/2021 11:41 Updated: 2/Jan/2021 11:44

by Georgina Smith
Dream's rainbow logo next to image of Dream with board over his face
dreambranding.com / YouTube: MrBeast

The phrase ‘Neck Reveal’ was one of the biggest trends on Twitter on New Year’s Day, after Minecraft YouTuber Dream made an appearance in MrBeast’s YouTube rewind. But, he managed to reveal just a portion of his neck in a ‘face reveal’ prank.

Faceless YouTubers have become somewhat of a phenomenon in the past year, with intrigue surrounding creators who only reveal their voice amping up ten-fold after Corpse Husband’s explosion in popularity.

Dream is another example of a content creator who chooses not to show his face, instead he’s fronted by a simple stickman and a vibrant green color that has become iconic among his fans, and instantly recognizable.

Dream's logo next to a Minecraft screencap
Dream/Mojang
Dream is known for his Minecraft content, particularly for his huge SMP server.

The Minecraft YouTuber has experienced an unprecedented rise in his following, going from one million subscribers to over 15 million subscribers within the space of just a year. He continues to increase that following via his huge Minecraft SMP server which has become extraordinarily popular on social media.

Fans grew excited when Dream announced he would be “starting 2021 off with a bang,” in MrBeast’s 2021 YouTube rewind posting a video of him holding a board over his face that hinted he would do a face reveal.

Almost instantly the phrase “He’s Real” trended, with fans surprised to see what is presumed to be the YouTuber in the flesh for the first time.

However, there were mixed feelings when in the rewind video he took the board away to reveal a balloon with a face on it instead of his real face in a perfect prank.

Topic starts at 5:00

Instead, Dream simply revealed a section of his neck, and fans quickly started making memes out of it on Twitter, and the joke was so popular that it started trending on the site within minutes.

People also wrote their own hilarious versions of the descriptions Twitter uses when a topic trends.

Fans also started making jokes about his Nike shoes, leading Dream to comment on the bizarre reaction to his MrBeast rewind cameo.

It may not have been the face reveal some had hoped for, but Dream fans definitely had fun with the short clip, and confused some Twitter users who may have been out of the loop in the process.

The wait for a proper Dream face reveal goes on.